Western Midstream Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced today that its subsidiary, Western Midstream Operating, LP ("WES Operating"), has priced an offering of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.7% senior notes due 2036 at a price to the public of 99.705% of their face value (the "Senior Notes"). The offering of the Senior Notes is expected to close on June 25, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay borrowings outstanding under WES Operating's revolving credit facility and commercial paper program (including borrowings incurred by WES to fund the cash consideration for the acquisition of Brazos Delaware II, LLC), and for general partnership purposes, including the funding of capital expenditures.

TD Securities (USA) LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, copies of which may be obtained from TD Securities (USA) LLC, One Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10017 or by phone at 1-855-495-9846; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, NY 11717 or by phone at 1-888-603-5847, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, NY 11717 or by phone at 1-800-831-9146, and MUFG Securities Americas Inc., 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020 or by phone at 1-877-649-6848. An electronic copy of the prospectus and the related prospectus supplement is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offer is being made only through the prospectus as supplemented, which is part of a shelf registration statement that became effective on June 22, 2026.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

WES is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering, transporting, recycling, treating, supplying and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES, WES Operating, and their general partners believe that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including WES Operating's ability to close successfully on the Senior Notes offering and to use the net proceeds as described herein. See "Risk Factors" in WES's and WES Operating's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and other public filings and press releases. Except as required by law, neither WES nor WES Operating undertakes the obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

Rhianna Disch

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP