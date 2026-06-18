WestExec Advisors Announces Emma Doyle as Principal and Will Turner as Senior Advisor to its Growing Bipartisan Team

Senior leaders bring deep experience across the White House, Commerce Department, Congress, technology, trade, and national security policy

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WestExec Advisors, a leading strategic advisory firm, today announced that Emma Doyle, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, has joined the firm as a Principal. The firm also announced that Will Turner, former U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs and former Chief of Staff to Rep. Mike Garcia (CA), has joined as a Senior Advisor.

Doyle and Turner bring extensive experience navigating the intersection of government, policy, and business.

They will advise WestExec's clients on developments shaping the U.S. political, regulatory, and geopolitical landscape, helping organizations anticipate risks, identify opportunities, and make informed strategic decisions.

Their work will focus on areas where government action and commercial strategy increasingly intersect, including trade, technology, national security, and industrial policy. They will also help clients understand policy direction, engage key stakeholders, and navigate an evolving operating environment.

"Emma and Will bring precisely the type of judgment, senior-level experience, and policy insight that our clients need in this moment to position for growth," said Nitin Chadda, Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors and President of Global Political Risk at Teneo, WestExec's strategic partner. "The landscape our clients face is dynamic and deeply connected to decisions being made across the Administration, Congress, and the U.S. national and economic security community. Emma's experience at the highest levels of the White House and Will's work across the Commerce Department and Capitol Hill will give our clients a deeper understanding of how policy is being developed, where the Administration is headed, and how to shape new opportunities. Their experience on issues including technology, trade, and economic policy will strengthen WestExec's ability to deliver strategic and tactical advice that help clients make better decisions."

As a Principal, Doyle will help clients better understand executive branch decision-making, policy priorities, and the political dynamics shaping the business environment. Turner will advise clients on issues involving trade, technology, economic competitiveness, and national security policy. Drawing on his experience at the Department of Commerce and on Capitol Hill, he will help companies and investors assess policy developments and support the design of government-wide campaigns to leverage the evolving environment.

"Emma and Will add substantial depth to WestExec's bipartisan team of practitioners," Chadda added. "They have worked on the kinds of issues that are now central to boardroom and investment decisions, and they understand how to translate policy developments into actionable strategy."

About WestExec Advisors:

WestExec Advisors helps business leaders make the best decisions by advising on government affairs, policy, and geopolitical risk to seize emerging opportunities. To learn more, visit www.westexec.com.

SOURCE WestExec Advisors