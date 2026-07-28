Westlake Securities Secures Acquisition Capital Commitment for Unify Energy Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities ("Westlake"), a leading lower-middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Unify Energy Solutions ("Unify" or the "Company") in securing a dedicated acquisition capital commitment to support the Company's strategic growth initiatives.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Unify provides integrated building automation, energy management, and IoT monitoring solutions that help commercial and institutional customers reduce energy costs, improve comfort, and modernize facility operations. The Company has automated more than 150 million square feet of space for mission-critical healthcare, financial, and education facilities, and its more than 140 employees across Texas and Colorado bring deep technical expertise as an authorized Reliable Controls equipment integrator.

The capital commitment positions Unify to pursue strategic acquisitions and expand its presence across high-growth building automation and smart energy markets.

"Since founding Unify, our focus has been on delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers and building a highly technical organization. This capital gives us the flexibility to expand without changing what has made us successful," said Todd Searcy, CEO and co-founder of Unify Energy Solutions. "We appreciate the Westlake team's guidance throughout the process."

"Unify's growth to date speaks for itself, and we're glad to have helped position the Company for its next chapter," said Matt Andersen, CEO of Westlake Securities. "We look forward to continuing to support co-founders Todd Searcy and Jay Moorhaj, and the team as they pursue acquisitions in the space."

For more information regarding this transaction or Westlake Securities' advisory services, please contact [email protected].

About Unify Energy Solutions

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Unify Energy Solutions delivers integrated building automation, energy management, and IoT monitoring solutions for commercial and institutional facilities. An authorized Reliable Controls equipment integrator, Unify has automated more than 150 million square feet of space for customers in healthcare, education, financial services, and other mission-critical industries, with operations across Texas and Colorado. To learn more, visit unifyes.com.

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is an award-winning middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and based in Austin, Texas. The firm has closed over $6.7B in transactions across mergers and acquisitions, private capital placements, and growth advisory for companies throughout the United States. To learn more, visit westlakesecurities.com. Securities and investment banking services are offered through FNEX Capital, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with FNEX Capital.

SOURCE Westlake Securities