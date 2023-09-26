Wet waste management market to grow by USD 36.54 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Bertin Technologies SAS, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet waste management market size is expected to grow by USD 36.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing awareness of wet waste management and recycling is notably driving the wet waste management market. However, factors such as high operating and maintenance costs may impede market growth. The market is segmented by method (landfill, recycling, and incineration), service (Processing, Collection and transportation, Disposal and landfill, Sorting, and Storage), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wet waste management market including Bertin Technologies SAS, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Earthrecycler, Evac Oy, FCC SA, GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., ProEarth Ecosystems Pvt. Ltd., Republic Services Inc., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt. Ltd., Stericycle Inc., SUEZ SA, Valicor Inc., Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Waste Management Market 2023-2027

Wet Waste Management Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bertin Technologies SAS - The company offers Sterilwave 100 solutions for the treatment of up to 20kg per hour of biomedical waste.

Wet Waste Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Method

The landfill segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Landfills are disposal sites commonly used to manage wet waste. Landfill wet waste causes environmental problems such as bad odors and infestations of rats and seagulls. So, it is built in limited areas. A layer of soil is added every day to cover waste at landfills to prevent odors and rat problems. Additionally, modern landfills are completely sealed to reduce nearby groundwater contamination. In addition, landfills provide a cost-effective solution to keep cities clean with an effective wet waste management system. Thus, wet waste management at landfills is extremely important and this segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the major countries contributing to the growth of the wet waste management market in the region. Factors such as fast urbanization and population growth in the region lead to the accumulation of wet waste and reinforce the need for wet waste management systems. Furthermore, in India , the central government has notified the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Code, 2000 under Section 5 of the Indian Environmental Protection Act, 1986, which provides a framework to unify national and local authorities in MSW management. Therefore, enforcement of such strict regulations will make wet waste management in the region even more necessary during the forecast period.

Wet Waste Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wet waste management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wet waste management market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of wet waste management market companies

Wet Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bertin Technologies SAS, Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Earthrecycler, Evac Oy, FCC SA, GEPIL, Hasiru Dala Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., ProEarth Ecosystems Pvt. Ltd., Republic Services Inc., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SAAHAS WASTE MANAGEMENT Pvt. Ltd., Stericycle Inc., SUEZ SA, Valicor Inc., Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Method

7 Market Segmentation by Service

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio