Weyerhaeuser Launches Fighting Fires Together Campaign to Support Oregon Wildland Firefighting

Program provides grants for rural fire districts, offers firefighter mental health resources

SEATTLE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the fifth year of its Fighting Fires Together campaign, combining the company's wildfire management and community support efforts across Oregon. The campaign unifies support for rural fire districts, wildfire response partnerships, and resources that strengthen firefighter and community resilience in fire-prone areas of the state.

The campaign addresses the realities of wildfire response in rural Oregon, where communities and agencies often face limited resources to protect both residents and wildland firefighters. The campaign focuses on:

Financial support for Rural Fire Protection Districts (RFPDs), including nearly $25,000 through the company's recent Giving Fund grants to four fire districts serving Oregon's vulnerable rural communities.

Wildfire response partnerships with the Oregon Department of Forestry and local agencies to fight active wildfires on the company's forestlands and nearby public and private lands, including a $10,000 investment in Lane Community College's Wildland Fire Management Program.

Mental health resources from Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance designed for wildland firefighters.

"Wildfire response isn't just a seasonal concern — it's a year-round commitment that requires collaboration," says Shane Conway, vice president of Western Timberlands for Weyerhaeuser. "Our fifth year of the Fighting Fires Together campaign highlights the fact that preparedness is built on strong partnerships and ongoing support. Working closely with our rural communities and firefighters is essential to keeping Oregon's forests and communities safe from wildfire."

Rural Fire Protection Grants

Across Oregon, grants from the company's Giving Fund help rural fire protection districts secure critical rescue, medical and wildland firefighting tools, along with expanded training to support faster, safer responses when wildfires occur. These grants build on Weyerhaeuser's 38-acre land donation to the Row River RFPD in 2025. The site will house a new emergency substation and strengthen early suppression efforts in an area of rural Lane County where emergency resources are often stretched thin.

"In rural communities, we're often the first responders on the scene," says Kathleen Istudor, executive director at Row River Valley Community Partnership. "Support from Weyerhaeuser helps us strengthen our response and better protect our firefighters and the people who live here in the Dorena, Culp Creek, and Disston areas. It's an investment in our community that makes a real difference when it matters most."

Wildfire Response Partnerships

Weyerhaeuser continues to play an active role in fire prevention by collaborating with state and local agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, and providing operational support during wildfire response, including aerial wildfire coordination and suppression efforts when fires occur.

Additionally, Weyerhaeuser is supporting the next generation of wildland firefighters and forestry professionals. A recent $10,000 grant to Lane Community College's Wildland Fire Management Program will support funding for tools and safety equipment that expands hands-on training and prepares students to enter the workforce. The investment enhances field-based learning in fuels reduction, use of wildland firefighting tools, and evaluating fire behavior in real-world conditions.

"This investment will help students safely gain real-world skills used in prescribed burns and wildland firefighting. It's a critical investment that will make our community safer and open new workforce opportunities for students," said Rick Glover, Wildland Fire Management Program Coordinator.

Mental Health Support for Wildland Firefighters

The campaign also offers free and accessible online tools from Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) specifically designed to address the unique mental health challenges that wildland firefighters may face during their lifesaving work. Wildland firefighters experience increased risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and suicide risk. The campaign's online resource hub offers videos and educational articles, links to regional peer groups and access to behavioral health providers who are trained in supporting wildland firefighters and their families.

Through Fighting Fires Together, Weyerhaeuser brings together investments, partnerships and on-the-ground resources that support wildfire preparedness, response and recovery across Oregon. Learn more at: https://www.weyerhaeuser.com/timberlands/fighting-fires-together.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls more than 10 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions, real estate, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2025, the company generated $6.9 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,500 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907

Media – Kyleigh Gill, 206-539-4516

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company