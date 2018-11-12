WGN America Is Back In The Hunt For Unscripted With New Dog the Bounty Hunter Series, "Dog's Most Wanted"

Duane "Dog" Chapman went from a motorcycle gang member, spending time in prison, to becoming a celebrated lawman with millions of loyal followers. Dog came to prominence after pursuing and capturing FBI's Most Wanted fugitive and Max Factor cosmetics heir, Andrew Luster. Dog subsequently became a household name with his hit TV series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which aired over 300 episodes in 10 years.

In this new series, Dog and Beth will be supported by a ferocious team of hunters Dog calls "The Dirty Dozen." Together they will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States' lists throughout the country, bringing these criminals to justice.

"America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade," said Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America. "In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters."

"Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system," said Dog. "With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn't be better for the World's Greatest Network to bring back the World's Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!"

"Dog's Most Wanted" is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey ("Building Alaska") and Matt Assmus serve as Executive Producers for Dorsey pictures. Dog and Beth are Executive Producers for Bonnie & Clyde.

About WGN America and Tribune Media Company

WGN America, the flagship entertainment destination of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), is a nationally distributed television network available in more than 77 million homes via cable, satellite and telco. The network features a strong slate of original scripted series, fan-favorite dramas, comedies and blockbuster movies. Stay connected to WGN America on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.

About Dorsey Pictures

Dorsey Pictures, founded by Chris Dorsey, is a Red Arrow Studios company. The production company was recognized as one of the Global 100 unscripted production companies by Realscreen as well as celebrated for its 15-year anniversary by Variety. One of America's leading unscripted television production companies, Dorsey Pictures currently has 18 series in production on 11 networks. Their Emmy winning staff has contributed to a variety of television networks including The History Channel, CNN, ESPN, ESPN2, Spike, TNN, HGTV, DIY, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Travel, Discovery, Destination America, and Velocity. For more ore information about Dorsey Pictures, please visit: www.dorseypictures.tv.

About Bonnie & Clyde

The production arm of Dog & Beth Chapman, Bonnie & Clyde produced Dog & Beth On the Hunt (CMT) and Dog & Beth: Fight of their Lives (A&E) as well as several series & projects un-related to Dog & Beth's bounty hunting business throughout the last 5 years.

SOURCE WGN America

Related Links

http://www.wgnamerica.com

