WGS DEADLINE ALERT: GeneDx Holdings Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit- August 3, 2026 Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed, and the firm is actively urging investors with substantial losses contact the firm now. The upcoming lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

Key WGS Class Action Case Details

Class Period: Apr. 16, 2025 – May 4, 2026

Apr. 16, 2025 – May 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 3, 2026

Aug. 3, 2026 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor- fraud /wgs

www.hbsslaw.com/investor- /wgs Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]



844-916-0895

View our latest video summary of the allegations: www.youtube.com/watch

Core Allegations in GeneDx Lawsuit

Synergy Claims : The action centers on whether GeneDx misled investors by selling a vision of seamless technological synergy while concealing internal realities. The lawsuit alleges that GeneDx and certain top executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding the strategic and financial benefits of the company's acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Defendants allegedly touted Fabric as an AI-driven growth catalyst designed to unlock recurring software-based revenue streams, optimize dry lab processes, and reduce cost of goods sold (COGS).

: The action centers on whether GeneDx misled investors by selling a vision of seamless technological synergy while concealing internal realities. The lawsuit that GeneDx and certain top executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding the strategic and financial benefits of the company's acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Defendants touted Fabric as an AI-driven growth catalyst designed to unlock recurring software-based revenue streams, optimize dry lab processes, and reduce cost of goods sold (COGS). Concealment of Integration Realities: In truth, defendants allegedly knew of, or recklessly disregarded, significant problems regarding Fabric's viability, integration hurdles, and operational disconnects that severely harmed GeneDx's overall business.

Alleged Corrective Disclosures and Stock Crash

The artificial inflation came to an abrupt end on May 4, 2026, when GeneDx reported its first-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closed. The disclosures shocked investors:

Missed Estimates: GeneDx reported missing revenue estimates for both its exome and genome testing lines, alongside a drop in adjusted gross margins from 74% to 69%.

GeneDx reported missing revenue estimates for both its exome and genome testing lines, alongside a drop in adjusted gross margins from 74% to 69%. Guidance Slashed: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was dramatically lowered to $475 million–$490 million (down from prior projections of $540 million–$550 million).

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was dramatically lowered to $475 million–$490 million (down from prior projections of $540 million–$550 million). Massive Impairment Charge: The company recorded a staggering $31.2 million impairment loss directly attributable to Fabric Genomics—wiping out roughly 94% of the cash paid for the unit just a year prior.

Market Reaction: Following these disclosures, WGS shares plummeted 49.2% in a single session—collapsing from a close of $67.93 to $34.51 per share on massive trading volume, destroying billions in shareholder value.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

"The complaint alleges that investors were misled by management's positive statements regarding the Fabric Genomics integration and its supposed AI-driven efficiencies," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the pending claims. "We are looking closely at the full scope of these alleged misrepresentations."

What Affected WGS Investors Can Do

If you purchased or acquired GeneDx common stock between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026, and suffered significant losses, you have until August 3, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

If you invested in GeneDx and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your information now »

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the GeneDx case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GeneDx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP