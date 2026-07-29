What Medicine Never Asked--And What Women Lost Because of It

Davis, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, women walk into examination rooms carrying concerns they never intend to mention. Not because those concerns are unimportant, but because experience has taught them that medicine has no place for the conversation.

According to board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Michael Reed, that silence has shaped generations of women's lives—not because physicians lacked compassion or commitment, but because women's healthcare never developed a clinical framework that routinely invited those conversations.

One patient, a 34-year-old nurse, had spent her entire life accommodating anatomy she believed she simply had to live with.

"My labia have always been large. I learned to tuck. I figured that was just my normal."

She had never shared those words with another physician. She simply adapted, avoiding intimacy, turning off the lights, and assuming nothing could be done.

Another patient arrived years after childbirth carrying a different kind of silence.

"When I finally looked, I don't remember all that pink. My opening is on top of my anus. I don't like the way it looks or works or feels."

She had never voiced those concerns—not to her physician, her husband, or even the women in her own family. She believed what she was experiencing was simply part of becoming older.

"Those physicians weren't indifferent. They were trained. They were caring. They just weren't taught to ask—or to answer. The curriculum failed them both."

Both women ultimately discovered that treatment options had existed all along. What had been missing was the conversation.

Following treatment, the nurse returned for her postoperative visit with words Dr. Reed has never forgotten.

"Dr. Reed, I hated oral —but now I don't know what the hell I was thinking. The guys were trying. There was just too much skin to navigate. Now that's not an issue. I love it."

The second patient smiled when asked how she was doing.

"I'm back. All the ways back, Dr. Reed. I mean all the ways."

Last week's publication of Dr. Reed's peer-reviewed Fourth Pillar framework in the International Journal of Sexual Health. https://doi.org/10.1080/19317611.2026.2704787 proposes that sexual health belongs alongside reproduction, disease prevention, and longevity as a recognized clinical domain of women's healthcare. The framework argues that every woman deserves the opportunity to have these conversations—and every clinician deserves the education and clinical framework needed to respond when they arise.

"Women have always carried these concerns. The need was never missing. What was missing was a clinical framework that recognized these concerns as a legitimate domain of women's healthcare."

The work ahead is to make sure the next generation of women no longer mistakes silence for an absence of answers.

SOURCE Dr Michael A Reed P.C.