What's New for 2027: Jeep® Grand Cherokee

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® Grand Cherokee is the No. 1 volume driver for both the Jeep brand and Stellantis. For 2027, the lineup expands with the new Trailhawk, Overland and Upland trims with a focus on capability and the premium features expected of the nameplate.

Powertrain:

The 2027 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Laredo Upland

3.6-liter V6: standard on Grand Cherokee Laredo and Laredo X trims

2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbocharged four-cylinder: standard on Laredo Altitude and higher

Capability:

Best-in-class ground clearance (11.4 inches)

Best-in-class approach angle (36 degrees)

Best-in-class breakover angle (24.4 degrees)

Best-in-class departure angle (30.3 degrees)

Best-in-class max towing of 6,200 pounds when properly equipped

New for 2027

Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and Laredo X:

10.1-inch infotainment screen replaces the previously standard 8.4-inch infotainment screen as standard

New 18-inch wheel design

Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude:

New 18-inch wheel design

Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Upland joins the trim lineup to provide off-road gear and Trailhawk-inspired looks at a value:

18-inch Trailhawk-inspired wheels

265/60R18 all-terrain tires

Trailhawk-inspired front fascia with Vapor Gray tow hooks

Body-color painted roof

Dark neutral gray exterior accents

Capri leatherette and suede seats finished in Global Black

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited:

New 20-inch wheel design

Wireless charging pad

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto, power-folding mirrors for Limited Reserve

Available Colors:

High Gloss Black (new)

Sting Gray (new)

Ghost (new, late availability)

Red Hot (new, late availability)

Olive Green (new, late availability)

Midnight Sky (new, late availability)

Ember (new, late availability)

Red Rock (new, late availability)

Bright White

Steel Blue

Copper Shino

Fathom Blue

Interior Colors:

Global Black

Wicker Beige (new for Laredo trim)

Tupelo/Black (Summit)

Trim Lineup:

Laredo

Laredo X

Laredo Altitude

Laredo Upland (new)

Limited

Limited Altitude

Limited Reserve

Trailhawk (late availability)

Overland (late availability)

Summit

Manufacturing:

Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack

Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex - Jefferson

Availability and Pricing

Available to order now and arriving at dealerships in late 2026:

Grand Cherokee Overland starts at $57,895, including a $1,995 destination charge

Grand Cherokee Trailhawk starts at $54,995

Grand Cherokee Upland starts at $49,990

Entry-level Grand Cherokee starts at $41,515

Jeep Brand

For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: jeep.com

Facebook: facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: @jeep

X: @jeep

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis