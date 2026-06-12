Wheaton Introduces Silver Certified™ Senior Moving Services

NASMM-endorsed initiative strengthens support for older adults navigating long-distance moves, downsizing, and retirement transitions

INDIANAPOLIS, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheaton World Wide Moving is proud to announce the launch of Silver Certified™, a senior-focused moving program supporting older adults and their families through the emotional and logistical challenges of long-distance relocations.

"Moving as an older adult is fundamentally different than relocating as a young family or middle-aged couple," said April Milner, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Move Management at Wheaton World Wide Moving. "Seniors often must rely on adult children or other family members for help when leaving homes filled with decades of memories, navigating health considerations, and making deeply emotional decisions under stressful circumstances."

The van line created the Silver Certified™ training program to give seniors and their families added reassurance through clear communication, personalized support, and experienced long-distance moving guidance. Endorsed by the National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM), the Silver Certified™ program prepares Wheaton's nationwide network of moving professionals to better support older adults through some of life's most significant transitions.

The Silver Certified™ program emphasizes:

One dedicated move coordinator from start to finish

Clear and proactive communication throughout the move

Written estimates before booking

Detailed shipment inventories

Flexible scheduling and coordination

Careful packing and handling of meaningful belongings

Comprehensive final walkthroughs

Whether customers are downsizing after retirement, relocating closer to family, or transitioning into senior living communities, working with Silver Certified™ movers makes the process feel more manageable and less overwhelming.

"At Wheaton, we believe no customer should feel left in the dark during a long-distance move," said Milner. "Silver Certified™ is about helping older adults move forward with confidence while knowing they have a trusted team supporting them every step of the way."

Wheaton coordinates interstate household moves through a nationwide network of more than 300 independently owned local moving companies across the contiguous United States.

To learn more about Silver Certified™ senior moving services or request a moving estimate, visit Wheaton World Wide Silver Certified™ page.

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton World Wide Moving is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the van line is the fourth-largest household goods carrier in the U.S. and offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistics services. The company partners with more than 300 moving companies nationwide to provide services that earn annual industry safety awards and repeat customers. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Shook

[email protected]

(317) 518-1059

Wheaton World Wide Moving

SOURCE Wheaton