When Sienna's Friend Has to Spend Christmas in the Hospital, She Wonders How She Will be Able to Celebrate Without a Tree and Gifts

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's book author Angela Orecchio brings young readers a book that shows that the true spirit of Christmas is not in receiving, but in giving. In Sienna's Christmas Wish, Orecchio's second book featuring the kind hearted young character, Sienna learns that her friend, Lilly, has to spend Christmas in the hospital.

"How can Lilly have Christmas in the hospital? Wont she be sad without presents and a tree?" Sienna asked her mother.

"There are many ways to spread Christmas cheer, even at the hospital," Mama said.

Sienna wants her friend to have a special holiday, but she doesn't know how she can help. Throughout her day, Sienna hears carolers singing holiday songs, she makes hot cocoa with her dad, and opens a Christmas card from her Grandma. When she goes to bed, her father reads her a festive story.

On Christmas Eve, Sienna realizes that gifts don't make Christmas special, it's the people in our lives that help to bring the spirit alive. She visits her friend in the hospital, decorates her room with Christmas lights and a stocking, sings songs, and makes cards. When Lilly learns that she can go home after all, Sienna knows that Santa helped make it happen.

A perfect read-aloud for the youngest set, Sienna's Christmas Wish is sure to become a perennial favorite with its vibrant and cheerful illustrations and its message of kindness and empathy. It is available November 16, 2020 and is a follow-up to the popular Sienna's Scary Halloween Party. Learn more about this wonderful collection from Angela Orecchio at https://www.angelaorecchio.com/about .

