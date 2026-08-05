Where America Boats: The Nation's Top Boating States

New recreational boating sales data highlights the states where boating continues to thrive across the country

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's exploring scenic coastlines, cruising inland lakes, casting a line at a favorite fishing spot or enjoying watersports with family and friends, boating brings millions of Americans to the water each year. New data from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) highlights the nation's top boating states based on 2025 retail sales of new powerboats, marine engines, trailers and accessories.

Boating brings millions of Americans to the water each year. New data from NMMA highlights top boating states. Post this Friends and four-legged companions enjoy a sunny day on the water. Discover more ways to make boating part of your summer at DiscoverBoating.com. (Photo courtesy of Discover Boating) A day on the water winds down as family and friends gather lakeside at sunset. (Photo courtesy of Discover Boating) There’s a boat for every lifestyle and budget. DiscoverBoating.com can help you explore options and find the right fit for your interests, needs and price range. (Photo courtesy of Discover Boating)

Florida retained the No. 1 spot with $5.75 billion in recreational boating sales, followed by Texas and Michigan. Together, the top 10 states generated approximately $17.1 billion in retail sales, reflecting boating's enduring appeal across every region of the country.

"No matter where you live, boating offers countless ways to enjoy the outdoors, connect with family and friends and make lasting memories on the water," said Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of NMMA. "From coastlines and rivers to inland lakes, these states are the top boating spots in the U.S. where millions of Americans embrace life on the water."

From year-round coastal boating to freshwater lakes and winding rivers, this year's top 10 reflects the remarkable variety of boating experiences available across the United States.

Top 10 Boating States by 2025 Recreational Boating Sales

Florida — $5.75 billion: With year-round boating weather and access to the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf waters, lakes and rivers, Florida remains the nation's largest recreational boating market. Texas — $2.33 billion: From Gulf Coast fishing to boating on Lake Travis and countless other waterways, Texas offers boating opportunities throughout the year. Michigan — $1.47 billion: Bordered by four Great Lakes and home to more than 11,000 inland lakes, Michigan's waterways make boating a defining part of the state's outdoor lifestyle. North Carolina — $1.30 billion: The Outer Banks, Intracoastal Waterway and numerous inland lakes provide a diverse mix of coastal and freshwater boating experiences. New York — $1.13 billion: From Long Island to the Finger Lakes, Adirondacks and Great Lakes, New York offers boating adventures across every corner of the state. Minnesota — $1.13 billion: Known as the 'Land of 10,000 Lakes,' Minnesota is synonymous with boating, fishing and spending time on the water. Wisconsin — $1.03 billion: Great Lakes shoreline, Northwoods lakes and scenic rivers make Wisconsin a favorite destination for anglers, cruisers and families alike. California — $998.7 million: From Pacific harbors and San Francisco Bay to Lake Tahoe and inland reservoirs, California offers one of the country's most diverse boating landscapes. Georgia — $982.5 million: Lakes, rivers and the Atlantic coastline create a wide range of boating experiences. Alabama — $966.5 million: With Gulf Coast access and an extensive network of lakes and rivers, Alabama offers everything from offshore fishing to relaxing days on the water.

Discover Boating, powered by NMMA and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), is the industry's go-to resource for getting started on the water. From exploring different boat types and finding local destinations to comparing ownership and access options and learning boating safety basics, Discover Boating helps people find the right path to life on the water. To learn more, visit DiscoverBoating.com.

About Discover Boating

Discover Boating is the recreational boating industry's consumer lifestyle brand, powered by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA). Discover Boating connects consumers with the boating lifestyle by providing unbiased resources, interactive tools, education and more. For more information and resources, Learn more at www.DiscoverBoating.com and engage with us on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About NMMA

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is the leading trade organization for the North American recreational boating industry. NMMA member companies produce approximately 85% of the boats, engines, trailers, marine accessories and gear used by millions of boaters in North America. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association serves its members and their sales and service networks by bringing them together to expand domestic and international sales and marketing opportunities, support access to waterways, explore new technology and business solutions, and advocate for a sustainable future for the recreational marine community. As the largest producer of boat shows in the U.S., NMMA connects the recreational boating industry with the boating consumer year-round. Learn more at www.nmma.org and engage with us on Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

SOURCE National Marine Manufacturers Association, Inc.