Where Innovation Meets Aviation: OATRAGEOUS Takes to the Skies on JetBlue

OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Cream Liqueur is the first cream liqueur produced and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company in partnership with Lofted Custom Spirits

BARDSTOWN, Ky., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OATRAGEOUS, the indulgent and deliciously dairy-free cream liqueur from Misunderstood Brands is taking to the friendly skies, now available to JetBlue customers flying coast-to-coast. The 50mL "airplane bottles" were blended and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Co., marking the first cream liqueur partnership for Lofted Custom Spirits.

The milestone bottling unites Kentucky's largest custom distiller and co-packer, a new generation of category-defining innovation in cream liqueur, and the national reach of one of America's most beloved airlines. As part of a partnership with the airline, OATRAGEOUS will be available to customers on board JetBlue flights- introducing a delicious and indulgent spirit that can be enjoyed in an espresso martini, in coffee, or simply on the rocks.

"We are thrilled to work with some of the best in the business - from Lofted Spirits to JetBlue - to bring OATRAGEOUS to the world in a way that feels as exciting as the product itself," said JD Recobs, CEO & Co-Founder, Misunderstood Brands. "We built OATRAGEOUS to be enjoyed wherever your next adventure takes you, and now it's showing up everywhere our customers love to be. Whether you're sipping it on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, at 35,000 feet aboard JetBlue, or at one of our retail and restaurant partners across the country, we can't wait for people to experience OATRAGEOUS in fun and memorable ways."

The partnership with Lofted Custom Spirits was instrumental in bringing OATRAGEOUS to scale. The production marks the first cream liqueur ever to roll off the line at Lofted Spirits' Bardstown campus, adding a new chapter to a facility already synonymous with American distilling excellence.

"Core to our company's mission is to push the category forward through collaboration and innovation," said Mark Erwin, CEO, Lofted Spirits. "With this milestone bottling, the first-ever cream liqueur produced by Lofted Custom Spirits, we're merging the tradition of the region with the flexibility Bardstown Bourbon Company distillery was built for."

"Bottling OATRAGEOUS at Bardstown Bourbon Company is a landmark operational moment for Misunderstood Brands." said Chris Buglisi, CFO & Co-Founder, Misunderstood Brands. "Lofted Spirits provided us with world-class production capabilities and the infrastructure to scale with precision, without compromising an ounce of quality." Buglisi continues, "This is exactly the kind of partnership that moves a brand forward - the right facility, the right team, and the right foundation to meet demand as OATRAGEOUS continues to grow."

For those who want to experience OATRAGEOUS when they're not traveling, the brand is available for tasting and purchase along the Kentucky Bourbon TrailTM at Bardstown Bourbon Company, and available for purchase online. Whether encountered mid-flight or mid-tour, OATRAGEOUS invites customers to experience a dairy-free cream liqueur that "Tastes Like No Udder."

OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Cream Liqueur is the latest innovation from Misunderstood Brands - a spirits company also home to Misunderstood Whiskey, with a portfolio built on the conviction that the most exciting ideas are also the most misunderstood ones. In a cream liqueur category long defined by convention, OATRAGEOUS is charting a new course - bringing delicious, dairy-free indulgence to the masses, one unexpected sip at a time.

ABOUT OATRAGEOUS / MISUNDERSTOOD BRANDS

Misunderstood Brands, founded by lifelong friends JD Recobs and Chris Buglisi, is an innovation-focused spirits company known for redefining categories through flavor and inclusivity. Their award-winning Misunderstood Whiskey Co. has earned national attention for their botanically infused whiskey portfolio - including Ginger Spiced Whiskey, Orange Blossom Bourbon, and seasonal Dairy-Free Oat Nog. Today, the company continues to lead the next wave of spirits innovation with brands like OATRAGEOUS®—the first portfolio of naturally dairy-free cream liqueurs in the U.S.

www.misunderstoodbrands.com

ABOUT LOFTED SPIRITS

From bespoke bourbon production to boundary-pushing brands, Lofted Spirits is where tradition meets transformation. Expanding on the work started by Peter Loftin in 2016, and today the number one producer of Kentucky contract whiskey, Lofted Spirits pioneered a world-class, industry-shaking approach to custom contract distillation while developing some of the fastest growing brands in American Whiskey, Bardstown Bourbon and Green River. A unified entity, Lofted Spirits is built to lead the global whiskey industry, delivering exceptional experiences through innovation, trust and transformative industry impact while crafting some of the world's most desired and awarded whiskies. Lofted Spirits joined the PPC family of companies in 2022. Learn more at LoftedSpirits.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Lofted Spirits

Holly Weyler

502-836-8715

[email protected]

OATRAGEOUS / Misunderstood Brands

Taylor Foxman

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE OATRAGEOUS