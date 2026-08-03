WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Awards
News provided byWhereverFamily
Aug 03, 2026, 09:00 ET
The web publication for modern family travelers congratulates the Wherever Awards winners
YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the ninth year.
Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations and much more.
"We're honored to announce the winners of our Wherever Awards, from whereverfamily.com, for the ninth consecutive year. It's amazing to see the growth of family travel over the past decade," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "The growth shows no sign of slowing down, and the intrepid readers of whereverfamily.com prove that fact. There's no better judge of the best of the best providers in the world of family travel. Congratulations to all the winners!"
For the fifth year in a row, WhereverFamily also honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Lufthansa wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's Kempinski Hotels. Nickelodeon Resorts earns the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, shines alongside Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, Costco Travel. Poland takes Family Innovator of the Year, Destination honors. And Lindblad Expeditions is Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line.
Reader votes for the best in family travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2025–April 30, 2026. Read more about the winners on whereverfamily.com. The winners will be honored at an awards event tonight, Aug. 3, at The Peninsula Chicago.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 Wherever Awards:
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline
Alaska Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America
United Airlines
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Airline
TAP Air Portugal
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus®
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel
Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Bahamas
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program
Hilton Honors
Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel
Finest Resorts
Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club
Camp Cloister at Sea Island, Georgia
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company
National Geographic Family Journeys
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company
Abercrombie & Kent
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line
Princess Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club
Princess Cruises Youth & Teen Club
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card
United℠ Explorer Card
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program
Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature®
Best Family-Friendly International Destination
Fiji
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination
Tampa Bay, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island/Destination
Bahamas
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town,
Northeast United States
Ocean City, Maryland
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southern United States
Tybee Island, Georgia
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (East)
Amelia Island
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (West)
Key West
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West Coast United States
Santa Monica, California
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawai'i
Waikīkī, O'ahu
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Sports City/Town
San Diego, California
Best Family-Friendly Multigenerational Destination of the Year
Greece
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park
Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Best Family-Friendly Waterpark
Great Wolf Lodge
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company
Hertz
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport
Tampa International Airport
Best Family-Friendly International Airport
iGA İstanbul Airport
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Sixth Consecutive Year
Family Innovator of the Year, Airline
Lufthansa
Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel
Kempinski
Family Innovator of the Year, Resort
Nickelodeon Resorts
Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider
Costco Travel
Family Innovator of the Year, Destination
Poland
Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line
Lindblad Expeditions
Quint Status (When a company wins the same award for five straight years)
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Airport
iGA İstanbul Airport
Fifth Consecutive Year
About whereverfamily.com
whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for family travel, written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family travel anywhere in the world for any familial configuration. WhereverFamily can be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, as well as WhereverFamily slideshow, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily.com awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.
SOURCE WhereverFamily
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