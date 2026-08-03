WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Awards

The web publication for modern family travelers congratulates the Wherever Awards winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the ninth year.

Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations and much more.

"We're honored to announce the winners of our Wherever Awards, from whereverfamily.com, for the ninth consecutive year. It's amazing to see the growth of family travel over the past decade," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "The growth shows no sign of slowing down, and the intrepid readers of whereverfamily.com prove that fact. There's no better judge of the best of the best providers in the world of family travel. Congratulations to all the winners!"

For the fifth year in a row, WhereverFamily also honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Lufthansa wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's Kempinski Hotels. Nickelodeon Resorts earns the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, shines alongside Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, Costco Travel. Poland takes Family Innovator of the Year, Destination honors. And Lindblad Expeditions is Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line.

Reader votes for the best in family travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2025–April 30, 2026. Read more about the winners on whereverfamily.com. The winners will be honored at an awards event tonight, Aug. 3, at The Peninsula Chicago.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 Wherever Awards:

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline

Alaska Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America

United Airlines

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Airline

TAP Air Portugal

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus®

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel

Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Bahamas

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program

Hilton Honors

Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel

Finest Resorts

Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club

Camp Cloister at Sea Island, Georgia

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company

National Geographic Family Journeys

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company

Abercrombie & Kent

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line

Seabourn Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club

Princess Cruises Youth & Teen Club

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card

United℠ Explorer Card

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program

Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature®

Best Family-Friendly International Destination

Fiji

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination

Tampa Bay, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island/Destination

Bahamas

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town,

Northeast United States

Ocean City, Maryland

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southern United States

Tybee Island, Georgia

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (East)

Amelia Island

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (West)

Key West

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West Coast United States

Santa Monica, California

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawai'i

Waikīkī, O'ahu

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Sports City/Town

San Diego, California

Best Family-Friendly Multigenerational Destination of the Year

Greece

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park

Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Best Family-Friendly Waterpark

Great Wolf Lodge

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company

Hertz

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport

Tampa International Airport

Best Family-Friendly International Airport

iGA İstanbul Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Sixth Consecutive Year

Family Innovator of the Year, Airline

Lufthansa

Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel

Kempinski

Family Innovator of the Year, Resort

Nickelodeon Resorts

Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider

Costco Travel

Family Innovator of the Year, Destination

Poland

Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line

Lindblad Expeditions

Quint Status (When a company wins the same award for five straight years)

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Airport

iGA İstanbul Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year

About whereverfamily.com

whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for family travel, written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family travel anywhere in the world for any familial configuration. WhereverFamily can be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, as well as WhereverFamily slideshow, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily.com awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.

SOURCE WhereverFamily