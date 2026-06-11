Whipsaw Expands Beyond Design to Help Clients Bring Products to Market, and Names Nancy Smith as VP of Go-to-Market

The marketing leader behind the launch of Roomba and the growth of Hydrow joins Whipsaw to help clients turn product innovation into market success.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whipsaw, the design and innovation firm behind products including Tonal, Owala, and Brita, today announced the launch of its Go-to-Market practice and the appointment of Nancy Smith as Vice President of Go-to-Market.

Nancy Smith, VP of Go-to-Market at Whipsaw

The new practice expands Whipsaw's capabilities beyond product design to help companies successfully bring innovations to market. Under Smith's leadership, Whipsaw will offer end-to-end go-to-market support spanning positioning, launch strategy, digital experiences, integrated campaigns, performance marketing, and growth initiatives. While companies invest heavily in product development, many struggle to translate innovation into adoption. Whipsaw's Go-to-Market offering addresses that gap for clients by providing a unified partner from product conception through commercialization.

From pioneering categories to redefining how emerging brands break through, Nancy has shaped the modern marketing playbook. She brings more than 20 years of experience launching breakthrough technologies and building category-defining brands across multiple industries, including robotics, AI, consumer technology, connected fitness, and hardware. As Head of Global Marketing at iRobot, she led the launch of Roomba, helping introduce consumers to home robotics and supporting the company's growth to more than $500 million in revenue. She later served as Chief Marketing Officer at Hydrow, helping drive fivefold growth during a pivotal expansion period, and as General Manager of New Ventures and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Zildjian, where she led innovation initiatives and new electronic product development.

"Nancy has shaped how some of the most recognized consumer hardware products found their audiences," said Anne Van Itallie, Whipsaw VP Client Relations & Growth. "Bringing that level of go-to-market expertise into Whipsaw means our clients get a partner who understands both the craft of building a great product and what it takes to bring it successfully to the market."

"Some of the most innovative products never reach their full potential because companies underestimate what it takes to successfully bring them to market," said Nancy Smith. "Whipsaw has an incredible track record of helping define categories through design. I'm excited to help clients bridge the gap between innovation and adoption by building go-to-market strategies that create lasting business impact."

For more information, please visit https://www.whipsaw.com/expertise/market.

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SOURCE Whipsaw, Inc.