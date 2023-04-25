White Chocolate Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing premiumization of chocolates to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The white chocolate market size is set to grow by USD 9.05 billion from 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to register progress at a CAGR of 5.03%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment for the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027). View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White Chocolate Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

White Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The white chocolate market is segmented by:

Product

White chocolate bars



White Chocolate Bulk



White Chocolate Truffles

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the white chocolate bars segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. With product innovations boosting market growth, popular chocolate brands are focusing on launching innovative products. Thus, the expansion in the range of product offerings will continue to fuel the demand for white chocolate bars during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors operating in the global white chocolate bars segment include Nestle, Mondelez International, Mars, Barry Callebaut, and Arcor.

Avail of the key market Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

White Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the white chocolate market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Darrell Lea Confectionery Co. Pty Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., ITC Ltd., Lotte Corp., Ludwig Weinrich GmbH and Co. KG, MarieBelle, Mars Inc., Molinos Rio de la Plata SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Nugali Chocolates, Strauss Group Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Unilever PLC.

Vendor Offerings

Barry Callebaut AG - The company offers white chocolates such as Callebaut W2 white chocolate.

The company offers white chocolates such as Callebaut W2 white chocolate. Cargill Inc. - The company offers white chocolates under its brands Merckens, Peter's, and Wilbur.

The company offers white chocolates under its brands Merckens, Peter's, and Wilbur. Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers white chocolates such as Lindt Lindor white chocolate truffles, Lindt Lindor white bar, Lindt Lindor assorted milk, and white truffles.

White Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing premiumization of chocolates is a major driver for the growth of the white chocolate market during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing demand for organic, sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free chocolates also drives the market growth.

Vendors also focus on launching organic, sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free chocolates. For instance, in February 2022 , Mars introduced an animal product--free chocolate bar in the US.

, Mars introduced an animal product--free chocolate bar in the US. The vegan chocolate is named CO2COA and is crafted with biotech unicorn Perfect Day's animal-free whey protein.

Hence, such premiumization of chocolates drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

One of the emerging trends in the white chocolate market is the rising awareness about the benefits of white chocolate in cosmetics.

White chocolate is said to be excellent for skin renewal and hydration, and hence, the cosmetics industry creates an opportunity for white chocolate manufacturers. Due to its skincare advantages, the beauty industry includes white chocolate in its products.

Hence, the use of white chocolate in personal products is becoming increasingly popular, particularly in the skincare market.

For instance, white chocolate body lotion and white chocolate wax have been a trend, with the white chocolate body lotion being a premium, luxurious moisturizing lotion with the smell of white chocolate.

Hence, increased awareness about the benefits fuels the growth of the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges.

Unstable cocoa prices are a major challenge hindering the market growth of white chocolates during the forecast period.

Cocoa butter, the primary component of white chocolate, has been witnessing fluctuating prices over the past decade, which make the cost of chocolate production, including white chocolate, more volatile.

This prevents marketers of white chocolate products from estimating their production costs on a yearly basis.

Hence, with white chocolates, especially hand-made products, are confectionery items that are in high demand in the market, volatility in cocoa butter prices has become a major challenge for the global white chocolate market.

White Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist white chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the white chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the white chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of white chocolate market vendors

White Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Darrell Lea Confectionery Co. Pty Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., ITC Ltd., Lotte Corp., Ludwig Weinrich GmbH and Co. KG, MarieBelle, Mars Inc., Molinos Rio de la Plata SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Nugali Chocolates, Strauss Group Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

