White Claw® Hard Seltzer Launches First Global Campaign - "Let's White Claw®"

White Claw fans are among the most engaged of any beverage in the world, having created an entire sub-culture around the brand. Through their social feeds, videos, hashtags and memes, fans have generated over 4 billion impressions and 46 times more social media mentions than competing brands. What they've shown is that pure, uncomplicated fun can happen in so many different ways, places, times, moments, occasions – with White Claw being the inspiration behind it all.

"Let's White Claw was inspired by the love our fans have for the brand. It is a celebration of that feeling of pure uncomplicated fun that White Claw enables," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, USA. "Let's White Claw is about freedom and connecting. When the question is 'should we?' our answer is always Let's."

Building on its fame and user generated content, White Claw is collaborating with a diverse group of creators from across the country and around the world to capture unscripted, in-the-moment content inspired by the feeling White Claw evokes.

And the result is a deep suite of content featuring different moments, improvised by the creators themselves – starring real people, in real locations. All elements of the campaign, down to bespoke music by up-and-coming artists, were created specifically to match the feeling in each piece of content.

This is just the beginning. Throughout the year White Claw will partner with new creators to refresh content, so that no matter where or when consumers are enjoying White Claw, there is always an open invitation to enjoy pure, uncomplicated fun.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW HARD SELTZER:

White Claw Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer known for pure, crisp refreshment. Crafted using the proprietary BrewPure ® process, White Claw is gluten free with 100 calories and 5% alcohol, per 12 fl oz. White Claw is available in a variety of natural fruit flavors. Visit www.whiteclaw.com to learn more.

In 2020, White Claw contributed over $1 billion in growth to the hard seltzer segment growing +118%, which was more than the next two largest beverage growth brands combined. White Claw also launched across 5 international markets, with another 10 planned for 2021.

