White Coat Web Strengthens Direct Engagement with Medical Practices at TexMed 2026

Engagement with physicians reinforces White Coat Web's focus on patient acquisition, digital visibility, and evolving healthcare marketing strategies

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Coat Web participated in TexMed 2026 as part of its ongoing effort to engage directly with medical practices and better understand how providers are adapting to a changing digital landscape. The conference, held April 16–18 at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, brought together physicians and healthcare decision-makers evaluating solutions that impact both patient care and practice growth.

White Coat Web - TexMed 2026 White Coat Web - TexMed 2026

Throughout the event, White Coat Web led conversations around patient acquisition, search behavior, and the growing role of AI in healthcare marketing. The team also focused on educating physicians on how website structure and digital marketing strategies are evolving, particularly as AI-driven search begins to influence how patients discover providers.

Juan Pablo, Co-Founder of White Coat Web, connected with attendees throughout the event, including during shuttle transit between conference locations, creating additional opportunities for practical conversations around marketing challenges. These interactions, along with strong booth engagement, led to meaningful conversations with physicians.

"The conference was a valuable experience overall," said Juan Pablo. "We had the opportunity to connect with physicians, share insights on how digital marketing is changing, and better understand what practices are looking for today. It reinforced how important it is to stay aligned with how patients are searching and choosing providers."

Insights gathered during the conference reinforced a clear shift in priorities among medical practices. Many providers are placing greater emphasis on measurable strategies, stronger online authority, and improving how patients discover and engage with their services.

White Coat Web also observed increasing awareness among physicians that traditional marketing approaches are no longer sufficient. Visibility in AI-driven environments now depends on how clearly expertise and credibility are structured and presented online.

White Coat Web's participation in TexMed 2026 reflects its continued focus on staying aligned with the needs of modern medical practices. The company also extends its appreciation to the Texas Medical Association for hosting the event and looks forward to continued involvement at future conferences, including TexMed 2027 in Houston.

Medical practices seeking clarity on how AI-driven search may impact their visibility can contact White Coat Web for a consultation.

To learn more, visit whitecoatweb.com.

Media Contact:

Graham Dunlap

(325) 231-4350

[email protected]

SOURCE White Coat Web