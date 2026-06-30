White Oak Initiative Appoints Sara Anrrich As Executive Director

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The White Oak Initiative (WOI), a coalition dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of America's white oak forests, today announced the appointment of Sara Anrrich as its new Executive Director.

Anrrich was selected following a competitive national search across the forestry, conservation, and forest products sectors. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization as it begins implementing its 2026–2029 Strategic Plan, Growing with Purpose, which outlines a collaborative path ensuring the long-term health, sustainability, and stewardship of white oak ecosystems across the eastern United States.

Sara Anrrich appointed Executive Director of the White Oak Initiative, advancing sustainable white oak forests. Post this

Anrrich brings more than 15 years of experience leading forest conservation initiatives, building strategic partnerships, securing funding, and delivering measurable outcomes across nonprofit, private, and federal sectors. Throughout her career, she has worked alongside private landowners, industry leaders, conservation organizations, donors, and government agencies to advance sustainable forestry and conservation goals while fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

"Sara stood out because of her ability to listen, build trust, and bring people together around a common purpose," said Christopher Erwin, Chair of the WOI. "She combines strong leadership and relationship-building skills with a proven track record of turning collaborative ideas into action. As the WOI enters its next chapter, her experience will help us advance meaningful conservation outcomes across the white oak landscape and strengthen the partnerships that are critical to our success."

Most recently, Anrrich served as a Development Officer with American Bird Conservancy, leading fundraising efforts that support forestry-related conservation initiatives. She previously helped implement a nearly $400 million forest conservation funding portfolio at the USDA Forest Service and directed biodiversity conservation programs and grant portfolios at the American Forest Foundation.

"As a third-generation conservation professional, I have dedicated my career to supporting working forests and the people who care for them," said Anrrich. "The White Oak Initiative has become a powerful force for collaboration across the forestry community. I am honored to serve as Executive Director and look forward to working with partners to advance our shared goals and ensure healthy, resilient white oak forests for generations to come."

Founded in 2017, the WOI unites stakeholders across the eastern United States to support the long-term sustainability of white oak forests. Through collaboration and sustainable forest management, WOI works to enhance the ecological, economic, and cultural benefits of upland oak forests.

SOURCE White Oak Initiative