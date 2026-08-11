White Rocks Amphitheater and UMusic Hotel & Private Residences to Create Permanent Arts Endowment

A per ticket assessment is expected to generate approximately $10 million annually for Austin performing arts and related community organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rocks Entertainment today announced the creation of a permanent philanthropic endowment that is expected to provide approximately $10 million annually to Austin arts, health and community organizations through every ticket sold at the future White Rocks Amphitheater.

White Rocks Ampitheater UMusic Hotel & Private Residences

Rather than relying on periodic fundraising or one-time charitable contributions, the endowment is built directly into the amphitheater's long-term operating model. A dedicated private assessment equal to 10% of the sales price of every ticket sold will be directed to the fund, creating a recurring source of private investment designed to strengthen Austin's cultural community for decades.

Based on projected attendance during the venue's first full year of operation, White Rocks estimates the endowment could distribute approximately $10 million annually, with funding expected to as much as double as the amphitheater expands its event calendar. The endowment is expected to support a broad cross-section of Austin organizations, including the performing arts, visual arts, artist health, first responders, and public media which has for so long supported the music culture of our community. Unlike traditional charitable giving, the funding model is designed to grow alongside the success of the amphitheater, creating an ongoing source of private support for the organizations that help define Austin's cultural identity. White Rocks plans to utilize proprietary advanced ticketing technology to electronically track and distribute proceeds to participating organizations in real time, reducing administrative costs while providing an efficient and transparent distribution process.

Designed Around Long-Term Stewardship

The endowment reflects a broader philosophy that has guided the White Rocks development from its inception: that large projects should create lasting value for the communities they serve. Alongside economic development, White Rocks has incorporated artistic, social and environmental stewardship and long-term community investment into the design and operation of the 71-acre destination. Among those commitments:

A closed-loop water management system designed for 100% water re-use, reducing demand on municipal water resources.

A centralized, high-efficiency, fully integrated physical plant which will significantly reduce the project's environmental footprint, while also removing mechanical equipment from the buildings, adding to a quiet, peaceful aesthetically beautiful landscape.

Preservation of approximately 70% of the property as open space, protecting native habitat, and the natural character of the Texas Hill Country.

A previous $250,000 Participation Certificate contribution to the Balcones Canyonlands Conservation Plan to support regional habitat preservation.

A world class architecture and interior design commensurate with a billion-dollar investment in a 5-star resort property.

Too often lost in our spreadsheet driven society, beautiful architectural design and the seamless integration of the built and natural environments are two important keys to human happiness.

One More Thing

White Rocks Entertainment will soon open an artist collaboration laboratory in downtown Austin. Part arts incubator, part artist work refuge, part venue, the White Rocks Collab will provide physical space, technical equipment, and development support to local performing and visual artists.

Austin has lost too much of the physical space which artists need to create. The Collab will serve to help correct this, as well as connect local traditions, culture, artists, and creators with something bigger; a global powerhouse network spanning hundreds of major record labels, tens of thousands of established successful artists, and near unlimited financial resources focused on manifesting dreams.

We are passionate about the people and the world around us and we support what we love. Designed around music, hospitality, environmental stewardship and community investment, the ethos of White Rocks is to create lasting economic, cultural and environmental value and values. The endowment represents a new model for how destination entertainment developments can generate enduring public benefit—linking the ongoing success of live entertainment with recurring investment in the cultural, health and community organizations that help make Austin unique.

Press contacts:

Michelle Doss

(512) 365-9358

[email protected]

Steve Brothers

(512) 545-0643

[email protected]

SOURCE White Rocks