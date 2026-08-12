WhiteFiber named exclusive Krambu GPU infrastructure operator, creating a new pipeline of liquid-cooled capacity for enterprise AI and AI lab deployments

NEW YORK and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFiber, Inc. (Nasdaq: WYFI) ("WhiteFiber" or the "Company"), a provider of AI infrastructure and high-performance computing solutions, today announced a strategic agreement with data center developer and operator Krambu, Inc. ("Krambu") that will expand WhiteFiber's access to high-density data center capacity for GPU infrastructure deployments beginning in 2027.

Under the agreement, WhiteFiber will serve as Krambu's exclusive GPU infrastructure operator for 100MW of planned capacity. WhiteFiber will bring the capacity to market and work with Krambu to identify and secure enterprise AI teams, AI labs, cloud providers and other large-scale infrastructure customers.

WhiteFiber and Krambu Partner to Bring 100MW of High-Density GPU Infrastructure Capacity to Market in 2027. Post this

For deployments secured through the partnership, Krambu will provide the underlying high-density data center infrastructure. WhiteFiber will design, deploy and operate the GPU clusters through the lifecycle of each customer contract.

The agreement gives WhiteFiber a new pipeline of 2027 capacity for customers planning large-scale AI infrastructure requirements. It also creates a more direct path from power availability to fully deployed and operated GPU infrastructure.

Krambu develops infrastructure for high-density AI and high-performance computing workloads, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling designed to support rack densities of up to 250 kW.

"AI infrastructure needs to be designed from the power source through the GPU cluster," said Travis Jank, President and Founder of Krambu. "Krambu is building the high-density data center foundation, and WhiteFiber has the expertise to turn that capacity into production GPU infrastructure for demanding AI workloads. Working together gives customers a more direct path from capacity planning to deployment while allowing us to keep advancing the power, cooling and rack designs needed for each new generation of AI systems."

The companies also plan to collaborate on research and development focused on the next generation of AI infrastructure.

As GPU platforms continue to increase rack-level power and thermal density, WhiteFiber and Krambu will jointly evaluate data center, cooling and cluster architectures designed to improve density, performance, efficiency and deployment speed. The goal is to design the facility and GPU cluster as a single system rather than treating them as separate infrastructure layers.

"Securing GPUs is only one part of building AI infrastructure at scale. You also have to secure the right power, cooling and data center architecture well ahead of deployment," said Michael Francisco, Vice President, WhiteFiber Cloud US. "This partnership gives our customers a new path to high-density capacity coming online in 2027 and lets WhiteFiber and Krambu design the facility and GPU cluster together. That becomes increasingly important as every new generation of GPU infrastructure pushes more power and compute into each rack."

The partnership combines Krambu's high-density data center development and operating expertise with WhiteFiber's capabilities across GPU cluster architecture, networking, storage, deployment and lifecycle operations.

WhiteFiber is now engaging with customers and partners regarding GPU infrastructure requirements for capacity expected to become available through the Krambu partnership beginning in 2027.

About Krambu

Krambu develops and operates high-density data center infrastructure for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Its infrastructure combines direct-to-chip liquid cooling, high-density power and carrier-neutral connectivity to support next-generation compute platforms. Krambu is headquartered in San Jose, California, with a growing portfolio of data center developments across North America. For more information, visit krambu.com.

About WhiteFiber, Inc.

WhiteFiber is a provider of artificial intelligence infrastructure solutions. WhiteFiber owns high-performance computing data centers and provides cloud services to customers. Its vertically integrated model combines specialized colocation, hosting and cloud services engineered for demanding generative AI and high-performance computing workloads. For more information, visit whitefiber.com. Follow WhiteFiber on LinkedIn and X @WhiteFiber_.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated data center capacity, future power availability, the timing and scale of infrastructure deployments, future customer agreements, anticipated collaboration between WhiteFiber and Krambu, and the development and commercialization of future AI infrastructure solutions.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "will," "may," "target," "project" and similar terms. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in WhiteFiber's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information speaks only as of the date of this release, and WhiteFiber undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE WhiteFiber, Inc.