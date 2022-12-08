Trying to figure out your legal options for wrongful death lawsuits in Maryland can be challenging says Roger S. Weinberg

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealing with the death of a loved one is difficult and is made worse when the actions of another person lead to that death. Not only does the family have to cope with the trauma of dealing with the personal affairs of their family member, but they must also manage the fallout from the wrongful death.

The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg

Roger Weinberg, the founding lawyer of Weinberg Law, says, "Trying to process the death of a loved one is already difficult. When you know someone else is responsible for that death, often the only way to move on and find closure is to fight for justice on their behalf."

What Is Wrongful Death?

In Maryland, wrongful death is caused by an act, neglect or default, including a felonious act that would have entitled the party injured to maintain an action and recover damages if death had not ensued. Should a family member die while in the care of a nursing home and the family feels the death was preventable, these laws give them some protection and allow them to pursue the responsible party legally.

Who Can Sue for Wrongful Death in Maryland?

If someone dies due to the negligent actions of another, then only specific individuals can sue for wrongful death. Under Maryland law, those eligible to sue for wrongful death include a spouse, parent or child. However, if these family members are no longer living, anyone related by blood or marriage can sue if they were financially dependent on the deceased.

These laws were implemented to offer some solace to those left behind to pick up the pieces. While compensation will never bring the loved one back to life, money can go some way to helping the family rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the death.

How to Sue for Wrongful Death

Following the preventable death of a loved one, there are potentially two types of claims that can be made. Which one is chosen depends on the circumstances of the death. These two types of claims are wrongful death lawsuits and survival actions.

Should a family feel the death of their relative was preventable, they should speak as soon as possible with a lawyer who has experience in litigating wrongful death. The lawyer will want to know the circumstances of the death, ask questions and may take time to investigate further on their behalf to understand if there is a case that can be carried forward.

About The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg, LLC

Roger S. Weinberg has been practicing law since 1983. His firm has extensive experience in litigating both wrongful death and personal injury cases. Weinberg and his team of skilled and experienced attorneys believe in giving grieving family members the opportunity to seek justice for their loved ones in the case of wrongful death.

