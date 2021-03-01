Why ComplianceQuest's New CQ Winter '20 Release is More Tempting Than a Cinnamon Bun

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, a modern 100% native Salesforce-based Quality and Safety System is excited to roll out the next state-of-the-art release on Salesforce AppExchange. CQ Winter '20 release offers manufacturers the best launch into Next Generation Quality and Safety Technology with opportunities to protect and empower their Workforce, strengthen Supplier Resilience with innovative Collaboration, stay Agile with Lightning-fast Problem Solving, and ensure timely Compliance with Secure Interactions with Regulatory Agencies and through Government-supported platforms.

"CQ Winter '20 release is another testament to our ongoing commitment to Customer Success and innovation with intense focus on usability and leveraging advanced technologies like AI. Despite this challenging time, we have remained focused on our journey to build the world's leading Next Generation EQMS and EHS cloud solutions on the Salesforce platform," said Atulya Risal, CTO and EVP Engineering. "Our most notable expansion is in the EHS domain in which we introduce a new EHS Incident Management and Safety Observations functionality into our core offering."

Exciting updates in this release include:

EHS Incident Management - a safety event management solution that allows organizations to report an incident relating to injury/illness, environmental spill/release, property damage, security form, animal welfare, vehicle or a near miss while creating the necessary regulatory OSHA reports.

Safety Observations - Build a Culture of Safety by allowing team members to log safe and unsafe behaviors via web or mobile device to prevent incidents from occurring and build awareness.

Learning Catalogs - Easily manage and incorporate on-demand SCORM learning content built by the HR department, seamlessly integrate with third-party catalogs or leverage ComplianceQuest's offerings:

LearnAboutGMP for employee training on GMP for Life Sciences Industries



LearnAboutSafety for EHS-related employee training across industries

Document Control Integration with Box - In partnership with Box, leverage ComplianceQuest Document Control as the engine for Document, Change, and Training capabilities offering a GxP unified cloud platform solution for customers.

Expansion of Customer Complaints Management solutions to include:

EU Manufacturer Incident Reporting (MIR) - Seamlessly integrated with the Complaints module, Medical Device users can generate the MIR report and download it to submit the XML.



AS2 Gateway for FDA - CQ's AS2 Gateway for FDA is a scalable and encrypted file transfer solution to send CDRH post-market regulatory reports and ensure regulatory reporting deadlines are met.

Supplier Portal - Key capabilities have been expanded for suppliers, providing not only the ability to broadcast announcements but collaborate within ComplianceQuest solutions.

CAPA - Expanded capabilities for 8D problem solving, 5 Why, 5W2H, and enhanced root cause reporting capabilities.

Government Cloud Compatibility - Now available and tested for compatibility, introducing Salesforce Government Cloud orgs for the public sector looking to digitally transform their quality and safety processes.

With the CQ Winter '20 release, ComplianceQuest continues its commitment to help our customers on their quest using next generation technology built on Salesforce, the world's leading modern cloud platform.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the fastest-growing, 100% modern cloud, Next Generation Enterprise Quality, Health & Safety and Environmental Management System (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Our unified and connected solutions help our customers of all sizes deliver quality products and services in the safest, most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems, and inefficiencies while protecting customers, employees, suppliers and brand. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest.

