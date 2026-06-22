WHY DO PEOPLE RISK THEIR LIVES? THE TEAM IGNITION SHOW MEETS THE ATHLETES PUTTING IT ALL ON THE LINE

Hosted by Selema Masekela, The Team Ignition Show spotlights fearless individuals at the top of their game, calculating risk, serious injury and even death to experience human greatness

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Ignition's flagship digital series, The Team Ignition Show is out now. Action sports icon Selema Masekela dives into the deep-end with the most fearless, boundary-pushing talent from across extreme sport and high-risk disciplines, including Jorden Halvorsen, Kyle Strait, Morgane Herculano, and Kron Gracie.

The Team Ignition Show is a video series and podcast exploring the mindset, discipline, and nerve required to operate where the margins for error are razor-thin - and the consequences very real. Hosted by globally respected commentator Selema Masekela, each episode unfolds in two parts: first, an adrenaline-boosting stunt, where guests invite Selema to step directly into their world - whether that's getting on the back of a bull or braving the freefall of high-diving. Followed by part two, an intimate sit-down conversation that digs into the psychology of risk.

After an action-packed run across Australia and Europe, including mountain climbing, jet pack mountain rescue, and aerobatics, the series is shifting into an even higher gear. Filmed on the ground in California, Texas and Florida, the recent instalment of The Team Ignition Show highlights four distinct disciplines and perspectives of risk:

Kron Gracie - combat sports

Kyle Strait - mountain biking

Jorden Halvorsen - rodeo

Morgane Herculano - high-diving

As viral clips and world record-breaking achievements push extreme sports into the mainstream, The Team Ignition Show looks to delve deeper. Masekela strips away the clichés and invites guests for a longer form conversation delving the stories and careers behind lives spent embracing risk. As a lifelong champion of action-sports, Masekela captures stories that can only be unlocked by someone deeply embedded in the culture - and trusted by the athletes who live it. Across the series, Selema meets a breadth of high-performance athletes and risk takers, showcasing a diverse range of experiences that spotlight what it truly takes to operate at the edge.

About the series, Selema Masekela said:

"Most of my career has been rooted in the storytelling of who perform at the highest level while simultaneously engaging risk. This series as allowed me to experience first-hand what that means. Pulling 8Gs in aerobatic flight with Emma McDonald allowed me to literally step into her world and understand the depth of skill set and calculation, and confidence required, in order to make what appears impossible, look effortless. I am having all of the fun on this show and we're just getting started."

The Team Ignition Show is a high-octane digital series by Team Ignition. Team Ignition is also the official sponsor of Nitro Circus, the multi-platform phenomenon co-founded by Travis Pastrana. Together, Nitro Circus and Team Ignition continue to amplify the world's most progressive action sports through live events, digital content, and global broadcasts.

A Team Ignition spokesperson added:

"The Team Ignition Show was created to bring audiences closer to the mindset behind high-performance achievement. This season continues our commitment to telling stories about extraordinary people who choose environments where precision, courage, and preparation—both mental and physical—make all the difference. We want audiences to feel the intensity, discipline, and human drive behind every performance."

Fans can watch full episodes of The Team Ignition Show on YouTube and Spotify, or listen wherever podcasts are available. More information at www.teamignition.net/the-team-ignition-show .

SOURCE Team Ignition