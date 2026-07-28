Why Fiber Is the Back-to-School Nutrient Everyone's Talking About, and That's it. Is at the Center

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- That's it., the 100% real fruit snack brand, has delivered fiber from fruit for almost 15 years. Fiber is now officially the nutrient of the moment: Datassential named it the next big health trend on the heels of protein, more than 9 in 10 Americans don't get enough, and legacy snack giants are racing to launch new products with added and fortified fibers.

That’s it. offers back-to-school snacks made with one to four simple ingredients, fiber from fruit, plant-based protein, and no added sugar.

That's it. is on track to deliver 350 million servings of fruit and more than 1 billion grams of fiber from fruit this year, up from 250 million fruit servings the year before - enough fiber from fruit to give 40 million students a full day's recommended fiber intake.

For families, that means one less thing to plan for during a season already packed with shopping lists, new routines and meal planning. Whether it's a lunchbox, a backpack or a dorm room, Fruit Crunchables, Fiber Fruit Bars and Fruitola Fruit Granola are made with 100% real fruit and no added sugars, for benefits and ingredients families can feel good about without spending time scrutinizing a label.

The timing is bigger than the trend. This is the first back-to-school season since the release of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and while the new guidelines have sparked debate, their guidance for kids echoes what nutrition experts have said for years: children should avoid added sugars through age 10, limit or dilute 100% fruit juice, and get more fiber from whole foods. Every That's it. snack has met these standards since 2012.

As "fibermaxxing" fuels a wave of new snacks made with isolated and added fibers, experts continue to point families toward the original source: whole fruit, where fiber naturally occurs alongside water and nutrients.

"As a dad packing lunchboxes myself, I want the fiber my kids eat to come from real food, in a format they love and will actually finish," said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That's it., a doctor turned entrepreneur and father of two school-age daughters. "That's exactly what we do at That's it. We create simple, nutritious snacks parents can trust, designed for every age and stage, and made with fiber from 100% real fruit."

That's it. meets kids and parents where they are: in the lunchbox, the backpack, the car, and the cafeteria. That's it. Fiber Fruit Bars are available in Fun Size, Minis, and full-size Bars, offering 4 to 7g of fiber from fruit per serving for a range of ages, appetites, and lifestyles, including kids ages 2+, teens, college students, and parents, with just 2 to 4 ingredients.

After sampling millions of snacks in K-12 schools and on college campuses, That's it. Fruit Crunchables and Mini Fruit Bars are now served in schools to over 1 million K-12 students nationwide, and all products are available in more than 85,000 retail doors, including Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Whole Foods Market.

The That's it. back-to-school lineup also includes:

Fruitola Fruit Granola : A fruit-based granola made with only 4 ingredients, delivering 12 to 16g of plant-based protein and 5 to 7g of fiber from fruit per serving, Available in Cinnamon, Strawberry, Banana, and Blueberry flavors.

: A fruit-based granola made with only 4 ingredients, delivering 12 to 16g of plant-based protein and 5 to 7g of fiber from fruit per serving, Available in Cinnamon, Strawberry, Banana, and Blueberry flavors. Fruit Crunchables: A crunchy 100% real fruit snack with only 1 to 2 ingredients and 2 to 3g of fiber from fruit per pouch, with no preservatives, juices, purees, or concentrates. Available in multiple flavors and suitable for ages 2+.

About That's it.

Founded in 2012, That's it. is a leading healthy snacking company on a mission to make eating more fruit convenient, accessible, and portable. The brand pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit. Based in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its portfolio to include Organic Fruit Crunchables, Organic Dark Chocolate Fruit Truffles, Fiber Fruit Bars, and Fruitola Fruit Granola. All That's it. snacks are gluten-free and free from the top 12 allergens. Every product contains six real ingredients or fewer, provides natural fiber from fruit, and is made without added sugar, artificial sweeteners, artificial or natural flavors, colors, or dyes.

That's it. is available nationwide at Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, BJ's Wholesale, Publix, Meijer, H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Thrive Market, Sprouts, Starbucks, Amazon, and onboard multiple major airlines.

To learn more, visit www.thatsitfruit.com and follow us on TikTok and Instagram.

For more information contact:

Elizabeth Pigg, Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE That’s it Nutrition