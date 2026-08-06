Why More Traders Are Exploring Chartless AI-Driven Trading with TruTrade

TruTrade's chartless AI-driven trading technology offers an alternative approach for traders seeking automation, flexibility, and a simplified trading experience.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company specializing in AI-driven trading technology, is highlighting the growing interest in chartless trading as more traders explore new ways to interact with today's financial markets. As artificial intelligence continues to shape trading technology, chartless AI-driven software is emerging as an alternative for traders who prefer a simplified trading experience while maintaining control over their trading preferences and risk settings.

Unlike traditional trading platforms that rely on continuous chart analysis, chartless trading is designed to automate trade execution based on user-defined configurations and AI-driven technology. Rather than requiring traders to monitor charts throughout the trading session, chartless software allows users to establish their preferred settings while remaining in control of when trading begins, pauses, or stops.

The TruTrade Ecosystem includes RipperONE AI, TruTrade's chartless AI-driven trading solution, as well as TruTrade's Interactive AI Chart-Based Suite for traders who prefer a more hands-on experience. Together, these solutions provide traders with the flexibility to choose between a chartless trading environment and an interactive chart-based experience, depending on their individual trading style and preferences.

QuickFund AI is an integrated part of the TruTrade Ecosystem, helping traders obtain funded proprietary trading accounts through compatible third-party proprietary trading firms. By streamlining the funding process, QuickFund AI provides eligible traders with an additional pathway to access funded trading capital while complementing TruTrade's software solutions. QuickFund AI operates independently of any proprietary trading firm, and funding decisions remain solely with the selected proprietary trading firm.

As AI-driven trading technology continues to evolve, TruTrade remains focused on developing software that supports a variety of trading styles and account types. Through the TruTrade Ecosystem, the company continues to provide traders with flexible technology solutions designed to accommodate both chartless and interactive trading experiences.

For more information about TruTrade and the TruTrade Ecosystem, visit TruTrade.io.

SOURCE TruTrade