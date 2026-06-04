Why the Nation's Elite Lenders, Including a 2026 Tech100 Winner, are Partnering with CANDID

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern mortgage tech has hit a wall. Scaling via a 'vendor patchwork' has created a fragmented environment where AI cannot survive. AI's intelligence is capped by the unity of your data; without consolidation, your AI strategy is dead on arrival.

CANDID was built to solve this fragmentation crisis. Today, we are proud to announce that CMG Financial, the nation's #5 Top Overall Lender and a 2026 Tech100 winner, has officially partnered with CANDID.

The Move from Management to Momentum

This selection by CMG reflects a fundamental shift happening across the mortgage industry. Leading organizations are no longer content with "managing" software; they are looking for a unified operating system that drives momentum.

The industry's elite are adopting CANDID because it replaces dozens of traditional tech stack components with one cohesive ecosystem. By providing a modern foundation where the operating procedure is built directly into the technology, we ensure that rapid scale never comes at the expense of an exceptional borrower experience. This transition allows lenders to move away from technical troubleshooting and back to what matters most: serving the borrower.

Proven Performance in a Complex Market

The move toward a unified ecosystem is not based on a trend, but on performance metrics that legacy platforms cannot match:

Unmatched Velocity: CANDID yields 9x faster adoption than fragmented platforms, moving teams from implementation to production in days, not months.

yields 9x faster adoption than fragmented platforms, moving teams from implementation to production in days, not months. Operational Certainty: A consolidated ecosystem delivers 83% cost savings over vendor patchwork and ensures no lead falls through the cracks.

A consolidated ecosystem delivers 83% cost savings over vendor patchwork and ensures no lead falls through the cracks. High Engagement: A 61% daily LO usage rate proves that when tools are built specifically for the modern workflow, they actually get used.

Defining the New Standard

In an industry where operational friction is the greatest barrier to growth, the winners will be those who replace fragmented tools with a unified vision. As demonstrated by CMG Financial, the future of mortgage lending is not about the quantity of your tech stack; it is about the quality of your platform.

We invite you to see why the industry's top performers are choosing a new standard that prioritizes speed, efficiency, and a seamless borrower journey.

Are you ready to replace the patchwork with a unified vision?

https://calendly.com/info-55009/candid-discovery-call

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE CANDID