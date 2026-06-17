WIHY Launches Intelligence Engine Powering Eden and Cora

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIHY today announced the launch of its intelligence engine, a platform designed to help people turn everyday questions into clear next steps. The engine powers Eden and Cora, two consumer companions created to support wellness, meals, groceries, routines, and household planning through a simple conversational experience.

Life is busy. Days are short. Planning takes time.

WIHY introduces Eden and Cora, two conversational companions powered by its intelligence engine to help people turn everyday wellness, meal planning, grocery, routine, and household decisions into practical next steps. Eden and Cora are WIHY-powered conversational companions. Eden helps users log meals, create workouts, build meal plans, and organize routines, while Cora helps users plan meals, create shopping lists, check their pantry, and reduce food waste.

As a father of four, WIHY founder Kortney Lee understands how quickly everyday decisions can pile up. Meals, movement, groceries, budgets, routines, and family schedules all compete for attention. Even when people want to eat better, stay organized, save money, or stay consistent, real life can make planning feel like one more job.

WIHY was built around a simple belief: people do not always need more information. They need help knowing what to do next.

Every day, people ask practical questions: What should I eat? What workout should I do? What can I cook tonight? What groceries do I need? What did I already buy? How do I stay consistent? How do I get back on track?

WIHY's intelligence engine is designed to support those moments by helping people move from questions to action.

Eden is WIHY's wellness and habit companion. Eden helps users think through meals, movement, workouts, habits, routines, goals, food questions, and daily progress. Users can ask Eden to create a 30-minute workout, log a meal, support a goal, or help rebuild a routine after life gets off track. Eden is designed to make wellness feel approachable, consistent, and supportive without pressure or judgment.

Cora is WIHY's grocery and household planning companion. Cora helps users plan meals, organize groceries, build shopping lists, save money, use what they already have, reduce waste, and make food decisions that fit real life. Users can ask Cora what to cook with ingredients on hand, plan meals for the week, find lower-cost swaps, or turn a recipe into a grocery list.

Together, Eden and Cora show how WIHY's intelligence engine moves beyond basic chat and into guided everyday action.

"Life is busy, days are short, and planning takes time," said Kortney Lee, founder of WIHY. "As a father of four, I know how hard it can be to keep up with meals, groceries, routines, and personal goals while still trying to take care of yourself. WIHY was created to remove some of that friction. Eden and Cora help people turn everyday decisions into clear next steps."

"As Chief Strategy Officer, and as a father of five, I see the need for this every day," said Ivey Lee. "Families are not short on information. They are short on time, clarity, and support that fits real life. Eden and Cora were built to help people move from planning to action."

WIHY is also developing an integration layer designed to connect its intelligence engine with the tools, platforms, and services people already use. The goal is to help users move from asking a question to taking action, whether that means building a workout, planning meals, creating a grocery list, organizing a week, or preparing the next step in a routine.

WIHY is now introducing Eden and Cora to the public through EdenCora.com and CoraEden.com.

Important Notice: Eden and Cora provide general wellness, meal planning, grocery planning, and lifestyle information. They are not a substitute for professional medical, dietary, nutritional, or healthcare advice.

About WIHY: WIHY is an intelligence company focused on helping people make better everyday decisions through conversational experiences and practical everyday family support.

Media Contact: WIHY | 816-809-5070 | [email protected] | https://edencora.com

SOURCE WIHY AI LLC