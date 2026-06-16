Wild Gainz Shares Father's Day Story Behind Nationally Recognized Creatine Gummy Brand Founded to Help One Dad Recover

Wild Gainz Reflects on the Father-Son Story That Inspired Its Creation and Led to National Recognition

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Father's Day, Wild Gainz, a nationally recognized creatine gummy brand serving customers across the United States, is sharing the father-son story that inspired its creation. Founded after its founder sought a better way to help his father maintain a doctor-recommended creatine supplementation routine following a traumatic brain injury, the company has since earned recognition in "Best Creatine Gummies" rankings from Fortune, BarBend, and Garage Gym Reviews.

Additional information about the company's founding story is available at www.getwildgainz.com/pages/our-story.

Wild Gainz shares the father-son story behind its nationally recognized creatine gummy brand. Post this

Wild Gainz was founded after the company's founder witnessed the challenges his father faced following a traumatic brain injury. Years after the injury, doctors recommended creatine supplementation as part of his ongoing wellness routine. While the science was promising, maintaining a consistent daily habit proved difficult.

That challenge sparked an idea: what if one of the most researched supplements in the world was available in a format people would actually look forward to taking?

What followed was more than a year of product development, extensive testing, and collaboration with manufacturers to create a clinically dosed creatine gummy designed to make daily supplementation easier and more enjoyable.

"Wild Gainz wouldn't exist without my dad," said Josh, Founder of Wild Gainz. "The company was born from a very personal experience. Watching someone you care about struggle with something as simple as taking a daily supplement can be frustrating, especially when you know consistency matters. I wanted to build something that could help."

While many supplement brands begin with market research and trend analysis, Wild Gainz began with a family challenge. The company says that mission continues to guide its approach today.

What started as a solution for one father has since grown into a nationally recognized supplement brand serving customers across the United States. Wild Gainz has been recognized in "Best Creatine Gummies" rankings published by Fortune, BarBend, and Garage Gym Reviews, helping establish the company as one of the most trusted names in the rapidly growing creatine gummy category.

The company's commitment to transparency and quality remains central to its mission.

Product Standards

Every batch of Wild Gainz Creatine Gummies is built on the same standards:

Full 5g clinical dose of creatine monohydrate per serving

Third-party potency testing by Eurofins on every production batch

Manufactured in an NSF-certified (NSF 455-2), GMP-compliant, FDA-registered facility

100% of laboratory reports published publicly with zero redactions

Made in the USA

Vegan and non-GMO

"Father's Day is a reminder that some of the most important lessons we learn come from the people who show up for us every day," Josh added. "This company started because I wanted to show up for my father the same way he had always shown up for me."

As awareness of creatine continues to expand beyond traditional fitness audiences, Wild Gainz believes consistency remains the most important factor in any wellness routine.

"Our story is about creatine, but it's really about family," said Josh. "It's about gratitude. It's about resilience. And it's about doing what you can for the people who matter most."

This Father's Day, the company hopes its story serves as a reminder to recognize the fathers and father figures whose impact often extends far beyond what can be measured.

Consumers interested in learning more about Wild Gainz, reviewing third-party laboratory testing results, or reading the company's founding story can visit www.getwildgainz.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Wild Gainz

Wild Gainz is a performance nutrition company on a mission to make creatine supplementation more convenient, enjoyable, and consistent. Inspired by a founder's effort to help his father maintain a doctor-recommended creatine routine following a traumatic brain injury, the company developed a clinically dosed creatine monohydrate gummy backed by independent testing and a commitment to transparency.

Built around the belief that the best supplement is the one you'll actually take consistently, Wild Gainz has become known for its slogan, "Creatine You'll Actually Crave." The company's products are manufactured in an NSF-certified (NSF 455-2), GMP-compliant, FDA-registered facility, independently tested for potency and quality, and designed to help consumers build sustainable wellness habits through consistency rather than complexity.

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Media Contact

Joshua Khoury

Wild Gainz

[email protected]

www.getwildgainz.com

SOURCE Wild Gainz LLC