Wildfire and Emergency Response Drones Are Reshaping a Billion-Dollar Market

AI-Powered Drone Technology Is Transforming Emergency Response While Creating a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Opportunity

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NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The frequency of wildfires is on the rise, along with their intensity and containment costs. This has led to a shift in emergency response tactics, with drones emerging as a crucial asset for response teams. Instead of relying solely on traditional aircraft or risking the safety of firefighters, agencies can deploy drones rapidly to pinpoint new fire outbreaks, detect hot areas, monitor fire movement, and provide real-time video feed to command centers. Drones offer the advantage of being operational at night when conventional aircraft are inactive, ensuring continuous surveillance during critical moments. With governments prioritizing advanced emergency response technologies, drones are now considered essential tools rather than optional assets. Companies on the move in the Drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM), PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG).

This transition presents a significant growth opportunity for investors. Market experts predict substantial expansion in the firefighting drone sector, estimating a growth from approximately $2.5 billion currently to over $8 billion by 2032. This surge is attributed to the escalating wildfire incidents and increased investments in public safety technology. Concurrently, the broader emergency management and disaster response market is forecasted to exceed $250 billion in the early 2030s, while the global Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) industry could see a surge from its current $35 billion valuation to well above $150 billion by the mid-2030s. Companies involved in this field, whether in drone hardware, AI software, cloud analytics, or drone services, stand to benefit significantly as the adoption of these technologies gains momentum.

The applications of drones extend beyond wildfire management. Emergency services are leveraging drones for tasks such as assessing hurricane damage, monitoring floods, conducting search and rescue operations, evaluating earthquake impacts, handling hazardous material incidents, facilitating emergency medical supply deliveries, and inspecting critical infrastructure post-disaster. With advancements in artificial intelligence, autonomous flight capabilities, thermal imaging, and real-time communication systems, drones have become indispensable in enhancing response speed, aiding in decision-making, and ensuring the safety of first responders. The burgeoning interest in this market among investors is understandable, given that governments are not scaling back on public safety but rather making substantial investments in technologies that enhance response efficiency, cut costs, and ultimately safeguard lives.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Files Five Patents for ZenaDrone's Acoustic Drone Solution for Wildfire Suppression, Positioning for Government, Emergency Management and Commercial Opportunities in Aerial Firefighting Expected to Grow to a $2.8 Billion Market by 2033 - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that five United States provisional patents have been filed covering a portfolio of acoustic fire suppression and aerial wildfire assessment technologies, intended for integration with its ZenaDrone subsidiary's drone platform. These soundwave-based fire management solutions, when mounted onto the ZenaDrone 1000 drone platform, are designed to support rapid initial attack and enhance emergency response capabilities as an additional tool alongside traditional ground firefighting.

"Wildfires are one of the most urgent and costly natural threats facing communities today and we believe autonomous aerial drone technology has an important role to play in how they're detected, contained, and extinguished," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. "Our R&D engineering teams are developing proprietary acoustic-based suppression and assessment technologies for the ZenaDrone 1000, an approach we believe can complement, and over time, help reduce reliance on traditional water- and chemical-based methods, while keeping firefighters farther from the most dangerous conditions. We believe a coordinated swarm approach could also extend acoustic suppression's effective range and coverage well beyond what a single drone can achieve today, potentially advancing the technology from short-range, lab-scale results toward broader, real-world perimeter defense."

Acoustic fire suppression is a new technology that uses low-frequency sound --rather than water, foam, or chemicals -- to disrupt a flame at its source. Because nothing is sprayed or discharged, it works where conventional suppression can't, such as for electrical substations, data centers, archives, battery storage, and home ember defense, with room to expand into areas like aviation, marine, and industrial fire safety. As wildfires continue to intensify and utilities as well as insurers seek cleaner alternatives, acoustic fire suppression could potentially fill a gap. ZenaTech management believes the science is proven and the opportunity now is engineering it to work at real-world range and scale. Further, the company believes whoever solves that first could potentially gain a first-mover position in a largely untapped category.

Looking ahead, a coordinated drone swarm could potentially extend this technology well beyond single-site protection, defending firebreaks and neighborhoods, catching embers before they spark new fires, protecting critical infrastructure, operating at night and in heavy smoke, and reinforcing fire lines as they weaken. Rather than replacing current methods, it's designed to work alongside them, buying time and protecting what matters most where traditional tools fall short.

Wildfires are a chronic, escalating economic burden. Climate-exacerbated wildfires cost the U.S. between $394 billion and $893 billion annually, as much as 4% of GDP, according to the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee. The January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires alone caused an estimated $250–$275 billion in economic damage, per the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. This widening gap between wildfire risk and available response tools is exactly what autonomous, drone-based detection and suppression technology is positioned to help close — and the market reflects it: Grand View Research projects the global firefighting drone market to grow from $1.2 billion in 2024 to nearly $2.8 billion by 2033, a 9.8% CAGR.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a 7'x 12' multifunction autonomous AI drone capable of carrying up to 40 kg of payload such as acoustics technology, with the ability to operate in coordinated drone swarms. It can be equipped with thermal imaging and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors, as well as engineered to integrate detection, targeting, and suppression into a single autonomous system capable of supporting rapid initial attack in wildfire-prone regions, including areas near critical infrastructure, energy facilities, and government lands.

ZenaTech expects to continue advancing the research, engineering, and field testing of its wildfire suppression technology throughout 2026 as it works toward future commercial and government pilots. Further updates will be provided as additional milestones are reached. Fire management organizations that wish to partner with the ZenaDrone for trials are invited to reach out through [email protected]. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Why investors are paying attention to this market:

Growing wildfire activity is driving increased government spending on aerial firefighting technology.

AI-enabled drones provide faster detection, real-time mapping, and continuous monitoring while reducing risks to first responders.

Emergency response agencies are expanding drone use beyond wildfires into floods, hurricanes, search-and-rescue, and disaster recovery.

Autonomous flight, thermal imaging, and cloud-based analytics are creating recurring software and service revenue opportunities.

Strong long-term market projections position emergency response drones as one of the fastest-growing segments of the commercial drone industry.

In other industry recent and current wildfire solutions news of note:

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER), one of the nation's leading aerial firefighting companies, recently announced it has secured a $58 million contract with Texas A&M Forest Service to acquire, modify, and deliver three King Air 360 multi-mission aircraft as the foundation of their wildfire aviation program, delivered over the course of the next three years.

As the threat of wildfires continue to grow in severity and duration, the state of Texas has focused on preparation to protect its growing population. In 2024 alone, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments responded to 5,187 wildfires that burned 1,300,579 acres across the state; including the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest in state history. Following the growth of wildfire risk, Texas legislature appropriated $257 million to Texas A&M Forest Service for the purchase, operation, and maintenance of wildfire suppression aircraft through HB500. Within this appropriations package, Bridger has been contracted for their King Air program.

The County of San Diego hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of $12 million in renovations at the Ramona Airbase to advance its firefighting capabilities as Southern California's wildfire season grows in intensity and complexity. Working with Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam, the County is also taking preventative measures to help protect communities from wildfire by applying PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant along all high fire-risk County roads for the sixth consecutive year.

"Many of my constituents have been personally impacted by wildfire or know someone who has. Fire safety and prevention have consistently been a top priority for my constituents and we continue to invest proactively to provide better protection for the entire county," said Supervisor Joel Anderson, representing District 2 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "The renovations made in Ramona will enhance support for the large airtankers needed to combat today's wildfires, cutting down turnaround times for aircraft to reload PHOS-CHEK, and return to the fire faster to save lives and protect our communities."

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), Salesforce (CRM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) announced this year the launch of EMBERPOINTTMLLC, a purpose-built venture that will integrate next-generation wildfire solutions to help first responders detect, prevent and fight catastrophic wildfires. This partnership will set a new standard in wildfire safety, enabling more progress than a single company can achieve alone.

EMBERPOINTTM will use artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and integrated command-and-control technologies to help first responders detect fires earlier, prevent their spread and enhance coordination for mitigation efforts. Agencies and utilities will gain access to proven, state-of-the-art systems without the burden of development costs, enabling communities to benefit from advanced, affordable wildfire prevention.

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