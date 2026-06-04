Wildland Urban Interface Fire Risk in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025-2026 San Francisco Civil Grand Jury released a report "Red Flag Warning - Wildfire Risk in San Francisco's Glen Canyon" about the danger of aging non-irrigated eucalyptus trees in San Francisco's Natural Areas.

The January 2025 Pacific Palisades fire was a wake-up call about the possibility of wildfire in urban settings. Inadequate vegetation management of flammable chaparral adjacent to the Palisades was cited as one of the causes of this fire. If entire suburban Los Angeles communities can be destroyed by brush fires, what is the vulnerability of more densely packed neighborhoods in San Francisco?

The Civil Grand Jury began an investigation about the wildfire risk posed by dense eucalyptus groves in Glen Canyon. The Jury researched eucalyptus flammability ratings, how other communities manage this invasive species, and the wildfire preparedness of various City agencies. Although CAL Fire rates San Francisco wildfire risk as low, it is not zero. Red flag warnings and Diablo Wind events create perfect conditions for wildfire several days per year.

Our investigation found aging eucalyptus groves in Glen Canyon do constitute a wildfire risk. Mass removal of such trees is not feasible due their wide dispersion, disposal costs, erosion risk and other factors. We concluded that vegetation management to thin canopies, clear litter, and identify trees for removal due to age or disease in wildland areas is the most cost effective way to minimize risk

The Jury found City agencies with wildland properties should develop and maintain Wildfire Mitigation Plans as a best practice. These same agencies should be more proactive in sharing forest management technology to decrease wildfire risk. The SFFD has invested in training and equipment to prepare for wildfire suppression. City agencies with wildland properties need to work more closely with the SFFD on wildfire prevention.

To read the full report "Red Flag Warning - Wildfire Risk in San Francisco's Glen Canyon", visit:

https://www.sf.gov/resource--2026--civil-grand-jury-reports-2025-2026

About the San Francisco Civil Grand Jury

The Superior Court selects 19 San Franciscans to serve year-long terms as Civil Grand Jurors. The Jury has the authority to investigate City and County government by reviewing documents and interviewing public officials and private individuals. At the end of its inquiries, the Jury issues reports of its findings and recommendations. City and County agencies identified in the report must respond to these findings and recommendations. The Board of Supervisors conducts a public hearing on each Civil Grand Jury report.

Read more about the San Francisco Civil Grand Jury:

https://www.sf.gov/departments--civil-grand-jury

SOURCE San Francisco Civil Grand Jury