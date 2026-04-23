Wildlife X Team Warns of Spike in Wildlife Intrusions Across Texas Homes and Businesses

KELLER, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildlife X Team reported a significant increase in wildlife activity across Texas, raising concerns for homeowners and businesses as animals seek shelter in attics, crawlspaces, and other structures. The company is urging property owners to take proactive, humane steps to prevent costly and potentially dangerous infestations.

Driven by rapid urban expansion and shifting seasonal weather patterns, encounters with raccoons, squirrels, rodents, and other wildlife are becoming more frequent throughout the state.

Wildlife X Team of Ft Worth

The Texas-based wildlife management company is responding to growing demand with advanced wildlife management solutions and expanded service capabilities.

"Wildlife activity is on the rise, and many people don't realize there's a problem until it becomes costly or dangerous," said Don Hudson, CEO for Wildlife X Team. "We always ask, 'What's In Your Attic?®' because early detection is key. Our goal is to provide effective solutions that are also humane and environmentally friendly while helping customers better understand how to prevent future issues."

The company has built its reputation on innovation, expertise, and customer care, combining decades of experience with a commitment to responsible wildlife management practices that protect both property and the animals involved.

Key highlights of the organization's services include:

Humane removal and exclusion of wildlife, including rodents, raccoons, and squirrels

Free Exclusive Wildlife Inspection Report® to identify entry points and risks

Year-round preventative solutions to protect homes

Homeowner education on responsible wildlife management

Advanced tools and techniques for effective control

A family-oriented service model built on trust and reliability

Founded by Don and Tammi Hudson, the wildlife control provider has grown from a local Texas operation into a rapidly expanding brand with plans to serve communities across the United States and Canada. As a Hudson Service Company since 1994, the organization reflects a long-standing commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

A key differentiator is the company's emphasis on scientific expertise. Its team includes Dr. Ray Thompson, an accomplished entomologist and zoologist whose experience across academia, agricultural extension services, and the pest control industry provides deep insight into animal behavior and control methods.

"Our mission goes beyond removal," said Tammi Hudson, President of Wildlife X Team. "We focus on helping homeowners understand how to prevent wildlife conflicts and address them responsibly when they occur as well as providing the services to put such measures in place."

With wildlife activity expected to remain elevated, Wildlife X Team encourages homeowners to schedule inspections and address potential entry points before problems escalate. Proactive solutions not only protect property but also support healthier ecosystems.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its footprint while continuing to invest in new technologies, training, and service innovations to better serve communities across North America.

For more information or to schedule a Free Exclusive Wildlife Inspection Report®, visit www.wildlifexteam.com.

About Wildlife X Team

Wildlife X Team is a Texas-founded, family-oriented company specializing in humane wildlife removal and prevention. A Hudson Service Company since 1994®, the company combines innovative technology, expert service, and customer-focused solutions to safely remove and exclude wildlife year-round. Committed to responsible wildlife management, the organization helps homeowners resolve conflicts with care and professionalism. For more information, visit www.wildlifexteam.com.

Media Contact:

Don Hudson

Wildlife X Team

Phone: 817-431-3007

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wildlife X Team