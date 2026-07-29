Willamette Valley Vineyards Wins #1 Best Tasting Room in the Nation in USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Third Consecutive Year

The winery becomes the first three-time consecutive winner of the #1 ranking as readers also name its wine club #1 in the nation

SALEM HILLS, Ore., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI, WVVIP) has once again been recognized by wine enthusiasts nationwide, earning the #1 Best Wine Tasting Room ranking in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. In a historic first for the winery, readers also named the Willamette Valley Vineyards Wine Club the #1 Best Wine Club in the nation.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Founder and President Jim Bernau celebrates with the winery team following Wednesday's announcement that the winery was named USA Today's #1 Best Wine Tasting Room for the third time.

This recognition reflects the strong support of shareholders and club members, and highlights the winery's commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and memorable culinary experiences alongside world-class Oregon wines. Additionally, the winery's innovative Club Willamette subscription-style wine club is a defining aspect of this year's Best Wine Club honor.

Set against panoramic vineyard views, the Estate Tasting Room invites visitors to experience its award-winning wines, locally sourced cuisine, tours and special events planned throughout the year. An expansive patio, spacious courtyard, cozy fireplaces and a 65-foot lookout tower help round out the experience.

"Earning recognition as the #1 tasting room after being honored for three consecutive years is especially meaningful because it reflects the dedication of our team, shareholders and wine club members," said Mike Osborn, CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards. "To celebrate not only our tasting room, but also our first-ever #1 wine club win is a testament to the community we've built together and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create every day."

Complementing the tasting room's top honor, the winery's Wine Club earned its first-ever #1 ranking in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Willamette offers 14 membership tiers, including Club Willamette, a unique monthly subscription model that gives members the flexibility to choose which wines they receive and when. Benefits include 20% off wine club selections and bottled wines, access to library and pre-release wines, complimentary tours and tastings and invitations to exclusive events.

The winery is further distinguished by its community-ownership model, which includes more than 27,000 shareholders committed to preserving Oregon wine for future generations. With tasting rooms located throughout Oregon, Washington and California, Willamette Valley Vineyards continues to set the standard for immersive wine and culinary experiences in Oregon and beyond.

Willamette Valley Vineyards was joined on the top 10 list of Best Wine Tasting Rooms by two other wineries in Oregon: Brooks Wine at #6 and Stoller Family Estate at #7, making an impactful showing for Oregon wine in this annual competition.

For more information on Willamette Valley Vineyards, visit www.wvv.com.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by President Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast magazine. In addition, all the vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE and Salmon-Safe programs. With 1,000 acres under vine, Willamette farms its Estate winery in the Salem Hills, sparkling winery Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills, pioneering Tualatin Estate Vineyard near Forest Grove and Elton Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. The winery has expanded recently to include nine tasting rooms in Oregon, Washington and California – growth made possible by the stock ownership of many wine enthusiasts.

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SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards