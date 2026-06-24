William J. Lee from Kershaw Talley Barlow Elected Fellow of the American College of Health Data Management

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kershaw Talley Barlow, PC is pleased to announce that William J. Lee, Attorney and Scientific Director, has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Health Data Management (FACHDM), one of the highest professional distinctions in the field of health data management and analytics.

Election as a Fellow recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, scholarship, and service in advancing the collection, management, analysis, and application of health data to improve public health and healthcare outcomes. Fellows of the College are selected through a rigorous peer-review process that acknowledges sustained professional achievement and contributions to the discipline.

Lee's election further distinguishes a career that spans epidemiology, public health data science, and complex litigation. He is also an elected Fellow of the American College of Epidemiology (FACE), reflecting his longstanding contributions to epidemiologic research, scientific policy, and public health practice.

At Kershaw Talley Barlow, Lee serves as Attorney and Scientific Director, where he leads the firm's scientific and data analytics initiatives in matters involving public health, environmental exposures, pharmaceuticals, medical products, and complex epidemiologic investigations. His work integrates advanced data science, epidemiology, and legal strategy to support evidence-based advocacy and litigation.

"William's election to the College reflects his well-earned national reputation among serious public health data scientists, and further strengthens Kershaw Talley Barlow's leadership in data-driven public health litigations and investigations," said Bill Kershaw, Managing Partner of Kershaw Talley Barlow.

Lee has authored and coauthored numerous scientific publications and has contributed to national discussions on public health ethics, epidemiology, health data governance, and scientific integrity. His election to the American College of Health Data Management recognizes both his technical expertise and his commitment to advancing the responsible use of health data in research, policy, and legal practice.

"I am honored by this recognition from the American College of Health Data Management," said Lee. "The increasingly important role of high-quality health data in understanding and addressing complex public health challenges makes this an exciting time for the field. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the advancement of rigorous, data-driven approaches that improve health outcomes and inform sound decision-making."

About Kershaw Talley Barlow, PC

Kershaw Talley Barlow, PC is a nationally recognized law firm representing public entities, consumers, and communities in complex litigation involving public health, environmental contamination, consumer protection, pharmaceuticals, and product liability. The firm combines legal excellence with scientific and technical expertise to address some of the most significant public health and environmental challenges facing communities today.

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SOURCE Kershaw Talley Barlow