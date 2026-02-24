William Shatner's "World's Oldest Intern" Surpasses 2 Million Views as LifeWave Expands Series

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave®, a global wellness technology company, today announced that its William Shatner–led short film, "The World's Oldest Intern," has surpassed 2 million views across YouTube and social platforms, driven by sustained organic engagement and strong viewer response.

The comedic short features Shatner, playing an unlikely intern in his nineties as he explores LifeWave's futuristic Welcome Center with characteristic dry wit. The sketch‑style format and sci‑fi‑inspired humor have contributed to unusually high share‑through rates for a branded entertainment piece.

"They gave me a badge, called me an 'intern,' and showed me gadgets that look like they time‑traveled here. I'm still not convinced they didn't," said Shatner.

LifeWave Founder and CEO David Schmidt said the momentum reflects more than viewership alone.

"This video captures the spirit of LifeWave—curiosity, creativity, and leading‑edge innovation, all delivered with a sense of humor and joy. Seeing audiences respond so strongly across platforms is incredibly energizing and gratifying."

LifeWave also confirmed today that Episodes 2 and 3 of "The World's Oldest Intern" are now in pre‑production, expanding the series following the strong performance of the debut installment. Additional details will be shared as production progresses.

The original video can be viewed at:

https://www.theworldsoldestintern.com

About LifeWave

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a global life technology company known for its patented, non-transdermal patches and expanding portfolio of wellness innovations.

www.lifewave.com.

