Williams Realty Partners Announces Official Name Change to Williams & Co.

YORK, Maine, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Realty Partners, a trusted real estate team serving Southern Maine and Coastal New Hampshire, is proud to announce its new name and brand identity: Williams & Co.

The rebrand reflects the company's growth over the past 12 years, during which the team has sold more than 2,000 homes and surpassed $1 billion in total sales volume, while honoring the relationships, values, and community connections that have shaped the business from the beginning.

Troy Williams, Founder and Team Lead at Williams & Co.

Williams & Co. represents more than a new name. The "Co." recognizes the clients, agents, staff, partners, neighbors, and community members who have been part of the company's story and continue to contribute to its success.

"Our business has grown and evolved, and we wanted our brand to better reflect who we are today and where we are headed," said Troy Williams, Owner and Team Leader of Williams & Co. "The name may be new, but the people, values, and commitment behind it remain the same. We are still deeply rooted in the communities we serve and focused on building lasting relationships well beyond the closing table."

The company's new tagline, "Grow Your Roots," reflects its belief that real estate is about more than buying or selling property. It is about helping people find a place to belong, build their future, and become part of a community.

Williams & Co. will continue to provide residential buying and selling services, investment guidance, land and development services, new construction sales, and long-term real estate support throughout Southern Maine and Coastal New Hampshire.

The rebrand does not involve any change in ownership, leadership, or the team's affiliation with Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty. Clients can expect the same team, personalized service, local expertise, and commitment they have come to know and trust.

About Williams & Co.

Williams & Co. is a full-service real estate team serving Southern Maine and Coastal New Hampshire. The company helps clients buy, sell, invest, develop, and build lasting roots through experienced guidance, local market knowledge, and lifelong real estate support. Williams & Co. is brokered by Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty. To learn more, visit williamsandco.com or follow Williams & Co. on Facebook and Instagram at @williamsandco_re.

Contact:

Lauren Pease, Director of Operations

Williams & Co.

Phone: 207-351-8188

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Williams & Co.