Willow Laboratories Welcomes Dr. Jill Biden, Ken Buck, and Said Hilal to Willow's Board of Directors

Distinguished leaders in education, healthcare innovation and public service join Willow to help advance its mission of improving healthspan and lifespan through innovative therapeutic care.

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Laboratories, a health technology innovation company dedicated to improving healthspan and lifespan through advanced therapeutic care, biosensing, medical devices and intelligent digital health solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady of the United States; Said Hilal, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Medical; and Ken Buck, former federal prosecutor, and congressman to its Board of Directors.

The appointments bring together leaders with decades of experience spanning education, healthcare, business, public policy and community engagement as Willow Laboratories continues to expand its portfolio of health technologies designed to empower healthier lives through prevention, early intervention and personalized care.

"Willow was founded on the belief that innovation can help people live healthier, longer lives," said Joe Kiani, Founder and Executive Chairman of Willow Laboratories. "To have Jill Biden, Said Hilal and Ken Buck guide us with the rest of our esteemed Board towards our mission is going to be powerful. They each bring extraordinary leadership experience and a deep commitment to improving lives. Their insights will help guide Willow as we continue developing technologies that empower people to take greater control of their health and wellbeing. We are so honored and happy to have them join our Board.

Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden served as First Lady of the United States from 2021 to 2025 and previously served as Second Lady from 2009 to 2017. A lifelong educator, she made history as the first presidential spouse to maintain a full-time career while serving in the White House, continuing her work as a community college professor throughout her tenure as both Second Lady and First Lady.

As First Lady, Dr. Biden championed workforce development, community colleges, military families, cancer research through the Biden Cancer Moonshot and advancing investments in women's health research. She also played a leading role in supporting communities during the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Biden's longstanding commitment to education, public health and expanding access to healthcare aligns closely with Willow Laboratories' mission to empower healthier lives through innovation. Her experience connecting people, communities and institutions around shared goals will help inform Willow's efforts to develop technologies that improve health outcomes and make personalized care a reality.

Ken Buck

Ken Buck began his career working for Congressman Dick Cheney, on the Iran-Contra investigation, before joining the U.S. Department of Justice as a prosecutor.

Mr. Buck later served in the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office, where he became Chief of the Criminal Division. Throughout his legal career and public service, he developed a reputation for accountability, principled leadership and a commitment to serving the public interest. From 2015 to 2024, Congressman Buck represented Colorado's 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

As healthcare innovation and artificial intelligence continue to evolve, Mr. Buck's experience in law, public policy and governance will provide important insight as Willow Laboratories navigates emerging opportunities and challenges. His leadership will help support the company's commitment to responsible innovation and building technologies that earn the trust of the people we serve.

Said Hilal

Said Hilal has served as Chief Executive Officer of Applied Medical since the company's founding in 1987. Under his leadership, Applied Medical has grown into a global medical technology company recognized for developing innovative surgical devices designed to improve clinical outcomes while helping reduce the cost of healthcare.

A respected healthcare innovator and entrepreneur, Hilal has spent decades advancing technologies that improve patient care and healthcare delivery around the world.

Hilal's deep expertise in medical technology innovation, product development, manufacturing cost effectively in the US, and scaling healthcare solutions globally will provide valuable guidance as Willow Laboratories continues to advance next-generation health technologies. His perspective on transforming breakthrough ideas into impactful solutions will help support Willow's commitment to improving healthspan and lifespan through innovation.

About Willow Laboratories

Willow Laboratories is a health technology innovation company focused on improving healthspan and lifespan through advanced therapeutic care, biosensing, medical devices and intelligent digital health solutions. Building on decades of innovation in noninvasive monitoring and digital health, Willow develops technologies that empower healthier lifestyles, support prevention and improve long-term health outcomes. Through a growing portfolio of healthcare technologies and consumer wellness solutions, Willow is helping transform how people understand, manage and improve their health. Willow's first products are Nutu digital health which has helped people live healthier lives and Ember noninvasive blood constituent monitoring based on Willow's rainbow technology which has helped improve lives and reduced cost. For more information, visit www.willowlabs.ai.

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SOURCE Willow Laboratories