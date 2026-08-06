Willow Tree Credit Partners Closes Private Credit Continuation Vehicle Led by HarbourVest Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Tree Credit Partners LP ("Willow Tree"), a leading middle market private credit firm, today announced the successful closing of Willow Tree Fund II-CV, LP and its parallel vehicles, a private credit continuation vehicle complex with assets representing an aggregate transaction value of approximately $730 million.

The transaction was led by HarbourVest Partners ("HarbourVest"), with participation from a syndicate of institutional investors and Willow Tree. The continuation vehicle was established to acquire a diversified portfolio comprising approximately 130 securities, primarily first-lien loans and sponsor-backed companies, from Willow Tree Fund II LP and its parallel funds, a late 2020/early 2021 vintage fund. The transaction allows Willow Tree to continue managing the underlying portfolio while providing existing limited partners with the option to realize liquidity or maintain exposure through the continuation vehicle.

"We believe this continuation vehicle reflects the strength and consistency of the portfolio we've built in Fund II and our commitment to delivering solutions that serve our limited partners at every stage of a fund's life. Continuation vehicles are becoming an increasingly important tool across private markets and we believe this structure demonstrates how they can benefit existing investors, new capital partners and managers while preserving high-quality assets," said Tim Lower, Founder and CEO of Willow Tree. "We saw an opportunity to provide our existing investors with optionality for liquidity while continuing to steward a portfolio we know deeply. HarbourVest's leadership in this transaction reflects the strength of our platform, and we're grateful for their partnership and conviction."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Tim Lower and the Willow Tree team," said Sean Gillespie, Principal at HarbourVest Partners. "They have built an exceptional platform and delivered consistently strong returns for their investors. We believe this transaction showcases our ability to lead and structure credit secondaries solutions for leading GPs, while gaining exposure to a high-quality, diversified portfolio of senior loans."

Evercore served as financial advisor on the transaction. Morgan Lewis served as legal counsel to Willow Tree and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to HarbourVest.

About Willow Tree

Willow Tree Credit Partners LP is a private credit alternatives firm founded in 2017 by industry veteran Tim Lower. Headquartered in New York, with satellite offices in Miami and Chicago, Willow Tree is a credit alternatives platform focused on providing senior secured, floating rate middle market loans to financial sponsor-backed and family owned middle market businesses. Through a multi-pronged origination effort that includes a growing network of operating advisors and financial sponsors, Willow Tree focuses on sourcing and structuring bespoke capital solutions for businesses with EBITDA ranging from approximately $5 to $75 million.

About HarbourVest

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with 44 years of experience and more than $160 billion assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by more than 1,200 team members across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

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SOURCE Willow Tree