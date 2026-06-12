The article highlights practical strategies to reduce clutter before moving and create a more functional home from the start.

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners simplify their move while avoiding unnecessary clutter in their new space? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, outlining effective decluttering strategies for those relocating in Wilmington NC.

Kristin Roser, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that decluttering before a move is one of the most important steps in creating a smooth transition. Rather than packing everything, homeowners are encouraged to evaluate what they truly need and use. This process not only reduces moving costs but also helps ensure that the new home begins as an organized and functional space.

A key strategy discussed in the article is evaluating items based on frequency of use. Belongings that have not been used within the past year are identified as strong candidates for donation, sale, or disposal. This includes unused kitchen tools, duplicate household items, and clothing that no longer fits or matches current lifestyles. The article notes that reducing these items ahead of time makes both packing and unpacking more efficient.

Home Organization Expert Kristin Roser is featured in the article as a source of insight into effective decluttering methods. The article describes how grouping belongings into categories such as keep, donate, sell, or discard can simplify decision-making. This structured approach allows homeowners to move forward with clarity and avoid bringing unnecessary items into their new Wilmington NC home.

The article also emphasizes the importance of being intentional with sentimental items. Homeowners are encouraged to consider whether these items will be displayed, stored, or digitized. For example, scanning old photos or documents can preserve memories while reducing physical storage needs. This balance helps maintain meaningful possessions without creating excess clutter.

Storage areas are another focus of the article. Spaces such as attics, garages, basements, and closets often contain items that have gone unused for years. The article explains that these areas should be carefully reviewed before a move, as they can significantly increase the volume of items being transported. Decluttering these spaces early helps ensure the new home feels organized from the beginning.

Furniture and large household items should also be evaluated. The article notes that not all pieces will fit well in a new layout, and moving unnecessary furniture can create challenges during setup. By assessing what will realistically work in the new space, homeowners can avoid overcrowding and improve functionality.

Timing plays an important role in successful decluttering. The HelloNation article recommends starting the process weeks or even months in advance of the move. This gradual approach allows time for thoughtful decisions, responsible donation or sale of items, and reduced stress as moving day approaches. Rushing through decluttering at the last minute often leads to poor decisions and unnecessary clutter.

Technology can also support the process. The article describes how creating inventories, labeling boxes, and organizing digital files can help homeowners stay on track. These tools ensure that important items are accounted for and that the unpacking process is more organized and efficient.

The article also encourages involving all household members in decluttering efforts. This shared responsibility can make the process more manageable and help everyone agree on what items are truly necessary. It also reduces emotional stress by allowing each person to make informed decisions about their belongings.

Overall, the article presents Wilmington NC decluttering as a practical and essential step in preparing for a move. By focusing on usage, categorization, and early planning, homeowners can reduce stress and create a clean, functional living environment from day one.

Preparing for a Move: Decluttering Tips for Wilmington Homeowners features insights from Kristin Roser, Home Organization Expert of Wilmington, North Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation