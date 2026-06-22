WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. Researches Synergic Quantum Generative Network Architecture

BEIJING, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, has announced its research into the Synergic Quantum Generative Network (SQGEN).

Addressing the issues of unstable training, high quantum resource consumption, and low training efficiency in traditional Quantum Generative Adversarial Networks (QGAN), WiMi has designed a new parallel quantum learning framework and algorithm optimizations aimed at achieving a dual breakthrough in the performance and practicality of quantum generative machine learning.

The SQGEN architecture completes technological innovation across four aspects: operating framework, algorithm optimization, function design, and communication mechanism. Different from the traditional QGAN serial operation mode, SQGEN establishes a brand-new parallel quantum learning framework that enables the generator and discriminator to run synchronously and interact in real time within a quantum computing environment. Leveraging the superposition and entanglement characteristics of qubits, the model can process multiple sets of data samples in parallel and simultaneously complete the data generation and authenticity discrimination processes. This fundamentally accelerates the model training process from the underlying architecture and significantly improves the overall algorithm operation efficiency.

At the quantum circuit optimization level, SQGEN innovatively introduces the Nelder-Mead optimization algorithm, overturning the traditional gradient-based optimization mode. This algorithm does not rely on gradient information calculations, perfectly adapting to the technical issue of difficult precise gradient computation in quantum computing scenarios, thereby greatly improving the adaptability and operational stability of the quantum circuits. At the same time, the team at WiMi has carried out special optimization on the model cost function by relaxing the reversibility constraints and raising the lower bound of cost function computation, effectively reducing the number of function evaluations within a single training cycle. This optimization not only significantly reduces ineffective consumption of quantum hardware resources but also avoids training oscillation problems at the algorithm level, enhancing model training stability. SQGEN takes the game balance between the generator and the discriminator as the core measurement standard of the cost function. When the two core components both reach their optimal operating states, the cost function achieves its maximum value, ensuring that the model continues to iterate and converge to the optimal solution.

Meanwhile, the technology leverages quantum entanglement characteristics to build a dedicated quantum communication channel, achieving high-speed and synchronous information transmission between modules, and is equipped with an efficient synchronous update mechanism. This solves the core problems of asynchronous module updates and poor model stability in traditional QGAN training processes, significantly improving the model's robustness and generalization capability.

Compared with traditional QGAN models, the SQGEN architecture researched by WiMi has significant technical advantages. The parallelization framework and optimized quantum circuits effectively shorten the model convergence cycle and achieve a significant improvement in training speed; the cost function optimization and lightweight evaluation mechanism greatly reduce quantum resource consumption. At the same time, the dynamic game optimization and synchronous operation mechanism effectively enhance the authenticity, diversity, and precision of the generated data, solving the problems of unstable training and poor generation quality in traditional models.

As a brand-new quantum machine learning generative framework, SQGEN provides an innovative technical solution for the field of quantum generative network technology through multiple innovations in architecture, algorithms, communication, and optimization. In the future, with the continuous upgrading of quantum computing hardware technology and the continuous iteration of quantum resources, SQGEN technology is expected to be widely applied in multiple industry fields, driving technological innovation and industrial upgrading in the intersection of quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) focuses on holographic cloud services, primarily concentrating on professional fields such as in-vehicle AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, metaverse holographic AR/VR devices, and metaverse holographic cloud software. It covers multiple aspects of holographic AR technologies, including in-vehicle holographic AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR virtual advertising technology, holographic AR virtual entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic virtual communication, metaverse holographic AR technology, and metaverse virtual cloud services. WiMi is a comprehensive holographic cloud technology solution provider. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

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SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.