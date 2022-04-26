Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with BP Plc & Chevron Corp | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The growth in the wind turbine market is notably driving the wind turbine gear oil market growth, although factors such as the evolution of gearless wind turbines may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The wind turbine gear oil market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The wind turbine gear oil market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AMSOIL Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG, Lubrita Europe BV, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA.

Few companies with key offerings

AMSOIL Inc. - The company offers Synthetic Power Transmission EP Gear Lubricants. The product provides wind turbine efficiency through superior wear control, water resistance, anti-foaming properties, and filterability.

The company offers Synthetic Power Transmission EP Gear Lubricants. The product provides wind turbine efficiency through superior wear control, water resistance, anti-foaming properties, and filterability. BP Plc - The company offers Castrol Optigear Synthetic X320. It is a synthetic gear oil used for cylindrical, planetary, and bevel gears for the main gear of wind power plants. It offers a high load-carrying capacity and micro pitting protection. It is also used for oil-lubricated rolling bearings.

The company offers Castrol Optigear Synthetic X320. It is a synthetic gear oil used for cylindrical, planetary, and bevel gears for the main gear of wind power plants. It offers a high load-carrying capacity and micro pitting protection. It is also used for oil-lubricated rolling bearings. Chevron Corp. - The company offers Meropa Synthetic WM 320. It is a synthetic gear lubricant used in industrial applications and wind turbines.

The company offers Meropa Synthetic WM 320. It is a synthetic gear lubricant used in industrial applications and wind turbines. Croda International Plc - The company offers Priolube 3970. It is used extensively in wind turbine formulations, most notably in Siemens-approved lubricants to improve additive solubility, whilst maintaining oxidative and hydrolytic stability.

The company offers Priolube 3970. It is used extensively in wind turbine formulations, most notably in Siemens-approved lubricants to improve additive solubility, whilst maintaining oxidative and hydrolytic stability. Evonik Industries AG - The company offers wind turbine gear oil under the VISCOBASE brand, it is a fully synthetic and high viscosity base stock product.

The company offers wind turbine gear oil under the VISCOBASE brand, it is a fully synthetic and high viscosity base stock product.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the wind turbine gear oil market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as synthetic gear oil and mineral gear oil.

the market is classified as synthetic gear oil and mineral gear oil. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.



Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 18,254.00 MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.49 Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMSOIL Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG, Lubrita Europe BV, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Synthetic gear oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mineral gear oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMSOIL Inc.

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG

Lubrita Europe BV

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

