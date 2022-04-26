Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with BP Plc & Chevron Corp | Technavio

Apr 26, 2022, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The wind turbine gear oil market size is estimated to grow by 18,254.00 metric tons from 2019 to 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for wind turbine gear oil in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high cumulative wind capacity will facilitate the wind turbine gear oil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The growth in the wind turbine market is notably driving the wind turbine gear oil market growth, although factors such as the evolution of gearless wind turbines may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The wind turbine gear oil market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The wind turbine gear oil market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AMSOIL Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG, Lubrita Europe BV, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA.
Few companies with key offerings
- AMSOIL Inc. - The company offers Synthetic Power Transmission EP Gear Lubricants. The product provides wind turbine efficiency through superior wear control, water resistance, anti-foaming properties, and filterability.
- BP Plc - The company offers Castrol Optigear Synthetic X320. It is a synthetic gear oil used for cylindrical, planetary, and bevel gears for the main gear of wind power plants. It offers a high load-carrying capacity and micro pitting protection. It is also used for oil-lubricated rolling bearings.
- Chevron Corp. - The company offers Meropa Synthetic WM 320. It is a synthetic gear lubricant used in industrial applications and wind turbines.
- Croda International Plc - The company offers Priolube 3970. It is used extensively in wind turbine formulations, most notably in Siemens-approved lubricants to improve additive solubility, whilst maintaining oxidative and hydrolytic stability.
- Evonik Industries AG - The company offers wind turbine gear oil under the VISCOBASE brand, it is a fully synthetic and high viscosity base stock product.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the wind turbine gear oil market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified as synthetic gear oil and mineral gear oil.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
|
Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
18,254.00 MT
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.49
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AMSOIL Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG, Lubrita Europe BV, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Synthetic gear oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mineral gear oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMSOIL Inc.
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG
- Lubrita Europe BV
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
