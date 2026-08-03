Windings Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Machine Tool Engineering, Inc.

On July 30th, 2026, Windings acquired North Iowa based Machine Tool Engineering, Inc. (MTE), a specialist in precision machining for mission-critical industries. A strategic vertical integration to enhance supply chain to the benefit of our customers.

NEW ULM, Minn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WINDINGS INC is a leading global manufacturer of high-reliability precision engineered motors and motor components and has been a provider of electromagnetic motor solutions for over 60 years. Windings was advised throughout the transaction by BCC Advisers, a leading ESOP advisory, investment banking and business valuation firm in Des Moines, Iowa.

For over 60 years, Windings has partnered with tier-one defense, aerospace, and industrial leaders to design, prototype, and manufacture custom motors and components. As global supply chains face growing complexity, this strategic acquisition enhances Windings' vertical integration, insourcing critical, long-lead-time precision machining, reducing supply chain risk, and sharpening overall cost and lead-time efficiency.

By fully integrating MTE's advanced CNC turning, milling, grinding, and Swiss machining capabilities, Windings offers customers direct control over key manufacturing processes, tighter quality oversight, and a seamless transition from prototype design to full-scale production.

"This acquisition represents a major milestone in our 2030 vision," said Heather Braimbridge-Cox, CEO of Windings Inc. "By bringing MTE's exceptional machining expertise into the Windings family, we are directly tackling supply chain dependencies, significantly de-risking our supply chain, and insourcing critical operations. Most importantly, it allows us to deliver end-to-end solutions, faster turnaround times, and unmatched quality to our customers, while creating long-term value for our employee-owners."

Founded in 1976 and holding ISO 9001 and AS9100 certifications, MTE brings nearly five decades of precision manufacturing excellence and a deep commitment to employee engagement and customer success.

"Joining forces with Windings is a natural next step for our team, our customers, and our community," said Sarah George, President Machine Tool Engineering, Inc. "Our shared dedication to precision engineering, quality, and strong organizational culture makes this a perfect fit. Together, we can leverage our combined strengths to serve demanding markets like aerospace and defense on a much larger scale."

The acquisition strengthens Windings' footprint and ability to serve customers across aerospace, defense, industrial, energy, and advanced mobility markets—offering an integrated, resilient manufacturing pipeline from initial concept through final production.

About Windings Inc.

Windings, Inc. is an employee-owned company headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota. Founded in 1965, Windings provides engineered electromagnetic solutions, including custom rotor and stator components, motors, and generators, for critical applications in a variety of industries. We pride ourselves as leaders and full-service providers in the designing, testing, and manufacturing of electric motors, and related components including rotors, stators, lamination stacks, and insulation systems. Windings partners closely with clients throughout the product development process to provide tailored solutions that are optimized for performance and production. Learn more at https://www.windings.com/. For more information about Windings or this transaction contact Rahil Hasan – Director of Marketing at 507-225-1134 or email to [email protected].

SOURCE Windings, Inc.