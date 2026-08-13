Windows USA Cuts Ribbon on Hot Springs Factory & Headquarters, More than Fully Recovering from Factory Collapse in January

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windows USA celebrated the grand opening of its Arkansas headquarters and new manufacturing facility at 400 Aviation Plaza in Hot Springs this past week, completing its recovery from its factory roof collapsing in January.

Windows USA employees in front of their new factory and Arkansas headquarters after the completion of the ribbon-cutting event. The company manufactures and sells installed custom vinyl replacement windows and doors, proudly serving homeowners across 15+ states mainly in the southern United States for over 50 years. Pat McCabe, Hot Springs, AR Mayor, Leslie Rutledge, AR Lieutenant Governor, Keith Weinberger (Windows USA CEO), Matt Tischler (Windows USA CFO), & Justin Cash (Windows USA COO), supported by a team from the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon on the new facility.

"Seven months ago, our factory's roof was on the ground. Today, we're cutting a ribbon on our future," said Keith Weinberger, Windows USA's President & Chief Executive Officer. He thanked all of Windows USA's employees for "their incredible dedication and inventiveness" in getting production up and running quickly after the collapse as well as "the people of Hot Springs, Garland County, and the state of Arkansas," who provided so much support and "made our people their priority!"

The ribbon-cutting drew a crowd of about 300 people, including members of the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, local business owners, suppliers, as well as Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe and Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge, who both spoke at the event. Local news stations KATV (ABC), KARK (NBC), and KLRT (Fox) covered the celebration, and attendees were given tours of the new factory floor prior to and following the ceremony.

Lieutenant Governor Rutledge said in her speech that "(Windows USA) is a company that was born here, grew here, and I'm proud to say, chose to stay here… A company that designs, manufactures, finances, installs, warranties, and services every single product it sells. What a phenomenal, beautiful facility… (that) turns out product that all of Arkansas can be proud of."

Leaders say the new building positions Windows USA for continued production growth while keeping its manufacturing and workforce rooted in the Hot Springs community. For the first time, employees who had been spread across several office buildings and a factory site are now working out of a single building. The opening comes at a milestone moment for Windows USA, which is approaching its 60th year in business in 2027.

About Windows USA: Windows USA is a Made in the USA manufacturer and seller of installed custom vinyl replacement windows and doors, proudly serving homeowners across 15+ states mainly in the southern United States for over 50 years. With more than 2 million windows installed and 200,000+ happy homeowners, the company offers factory-direct pricing, professional installation, and a lifetime limited warranty, and has earned 4.7 out of 5 stars across Google, Facebook, & BirdEye and an A+ from the BBB (all as of August 2026). For more information, visit www.windowsusa.com or call (800) 272-2085.

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SOURCE Windows USA