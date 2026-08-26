Chicago web design agency introduces a forward-thinking approach to keep local websites fast, secure, engaging, and measurably visible online.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windy City Web Solutions, a premier Chicago web design agency known for custom WordPress development, today announced a new service package designed to help local organizations expand their online presence.

Daniel Cooper, Founder of Windy City Web Solutions

The new Growth Plan package introduces a higher tier of service for the agency. Beyond building and supporting client websites, the new plan helps organizations grow by increasing conversions, boosting visitor engagement, ensuring sites are accurately understood in AI search, and providing predictable ongoing custom development to expand an organization's website for the future.

Windy City Web Solutions recognizes that outdated website maintenance often relies on poor practices, such as stacking unstable plugins and relying on vulnerable shared hosting. As a leading Chicago web design company, the firm engineered its Growth Plan on high-performance cloud infrastructure to add value across four core areas:

Local AI Visibility built directly into each website, ensuring AI search engines like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews accurately interpret and recommend the organization.





An analytics dashboard that delivers real-time data on visitor activity, rankings, and search visibility without relying on antiquated monthly PDF reports.





Conversion tools, including custom promo overlays, announcement banners, call-to-action triggers, and a custom translation tool that translates the website into any language without bulky third-party plugins.





Support and maintenance, including weekly off-site backups, routine software updates, 24/7 security monitoring, and dedicated developer time for website expansion.

"When I run along the lakefront, seeing fellow Chicagoans out there before sunrise is a constant source of inspiration," said Daniel Cooper, Founder of Windy City Web Solutions. "That citywide work ethic is what shaped our Growth Plan. We do not just launch a site and walk away; we work alongside our clients every month to boost conversions, maintain AI search visibility, and expand their digital footprint for the long haul."

About Windy City Web Solutions

Based in Chicago, Windy City Web Solutions provides custom WordPress development, SEO, and ongoing website support and maintenance for growing organizations across Chicagoland and the Midwest.

Media Contact:

Daniel Cooper, Founder

Windy City Web Solutions

801 S. Wells St, Chicago, IL 60607

Phone: (847) 801-9482

Website: https://windycitywebsolutions.com

SOURCE Windy City Web Solutions