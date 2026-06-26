Winners Announced at 31st Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards
News provided bySTVF
Jun 26, 2026, 13:28 ET
SHANGHAI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards ceremony was held tonight, celebrating outstanding achievements in television. This year's competition attracted more than 1,000 entries from 60 countries and regions across five continents, reflecting the festival's growing international reach. As the awards were announced, Swords into Plowshares won Best TV Series (China). YU Hewei received Best Actor in a Leading Role for Silent Honor, while YANG Zi took home Best Actress in a Leading Role for Born to be Alive.
The 31st Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (Animation)
Sheriff Labrador, China
The 31st Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (Documentary)
Panda Kingdom, China
The 31st Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (TV Drama)
Swords into Plowshares, China
The 31st Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (Variety)
Amazing Chinese Solar Terms, China
Best Animation
Ling Cage II, China
Best Animated Screenplay
The Scarecrows' Wedding, UK
Best Documentary
Child of Dust, Poland/Vietnam/Sweden/Czech Republic/Qatar
Best Documentary Series
Hi Lives, China
Best Variety Program
Amazing Night 2
Chinese Craftsmanship
Shanghai TV Festival
Special Award
The Fabulous Story of Money, China/France
TV Drama (Foreign)
Best Foreign TV Series/Serial
Task Season 1, USA
Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries
Generations, Denmark
TV Drama
Best Art Direction
LOU Pan
A Love Never Lost
Best Cinematography
CHAI Ran
The Narcotic Operation
Best Original Screenplay
DONG Zhe
Swords into Plowshares
Best Adapted Screenplay
WANG He
This Thriving Land
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
DONG Yong
Swords into Plowshares
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
CHI Peng
This Thriving Land
Best Director
LI Xue
Born to be Alive
Best Actor in a Leading Role
YU Hewei
Silent Honor
Best Actress in a Leading Role
YANG Zi
Born to be Alive
Grand Prix
Silent Honor
Best TV Series (China)
Swords into Plowshares
First established in 1986, the Shanghai TV Festival has grown into one of the most prestigious international television events in Asia. Two years after its founding, the Magnolia Awards were established as the festival's core honors, representing the highest standards of artistic excellence and international recognition. As the benchmark awards of the Shanghai TV Festival, the Magnolia Awards have long served as a guiding force for outstanding storytelling, creative innovation and cross-cultural exchange.
The awards continue to celebrate excellence in the radio, television and online audiovisual industries while embracing new forms of storytelling and the evolving global media landscape.
SOURCE STVF
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