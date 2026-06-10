Winston Launches AI Teammate for Cannabis/ Other Regulated Industries.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis technology company, Treez Inc. today announced the early-access launch of Winston, a standalone AI teammate platform built for regulated retail industries. It works within common retail systems on siloed departments causing operational bottlenecks. The platform is opening first to cannabis dispensary operators in the United States on any POS.

Winston is built differently from other AI tools that are only designed for individual productivity. It connects to common retail systems, including POS, ecommerce, compliance, payroll, HR, accounting, loyalty, plus supply chain, and messaging tools. It takes care of all the cross system work that previously needed to be coordinated by several departments. All Winston's actions are routed through an approval cue so the operators stay in control. Plus, there's a full audit trail on every decision.

"Cannabis retail has spent a decade waiting for software to run the operation, not just report on it," said John Yang, founder and CEO of Treez. "Treez provided the foundation to build Winston's operational intelligence layer for retail."

The platform is already being used at Treez and SPARC, a cannabis dispensary group operating seven locations across San Francisco, Sonoma County, and Napa Valley. SPARC has been using Winston to handle work that had needed handoffs between stores.

"Running six dispensaries means the work never stops between buyers, GMs, and back-office teams," said Robbie Rainin, VP of Retail Operations at SPARC. "Winston carries the work that used to get stuck between stores and systems."

This product has many other clients already, including another cannabis company with several dispensaries.

"Winston is faster than any AI tool I've built or tested, including the ones our team has put together using Codex and Claude," said Mike Allarea, Director of Operations at Perfect Union. "Winston can answer key questions in seconds, whereas our homegrown version has taken hours sometimes."

Built for the Next Era of AI SaaS

It connects with POS systems including Treez, Dutchie, and Cova, compliance platforms including METRC and BioTrack, customer platforms including Alpine IQ, Salesforce, and HubSpot, workforce platforms including Deputy, ADP, and Gusto, and operations tools including Distru, OnFleet, and Google Workspace.

Early Access and Partner Program

Winston is opening early access to cannabis dispensary operators across the United States, regardless of the POS they use. The subscribers will receive concierge onboarding directly from the Winston team. Operators can request early access at https://winston.team

A partner program for consultants, agencies, fractional operators, and technology providers who work with cannabis retail teams is also opening up. Inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

About Winston

Winston is an AI teammate platform built for regulated industries, beginning with cannabis. It connects to the systems retail teams use, learns the business, and delivers cross-system operational work between buyers, managers, marketers, accountants, and back-office leaders. Winston works across the cannabis retail tech stack at Treez. Operators interested in early access can visit https://winston.team

About Treez

Treez Inc. is a leading cannabis retail technology platform serving hundreds of dispensaries across more than a dozen states. Founded in 2016, it provides POS, payments, ecommerce, loyalty, and analytics infrastructure to cannabis retailers across the United States. More information at https://treez.io

About SPARC

SPARC is a cannabis dispensary group operating six locations across San Francisco, Sonoma County, and Napa Valley. Founded in 2001 in San Francisco, SPARC operates one of the longest-running cannabis retail brands in California, with a focus on quality, community, and operational excellence. More information at https://sparc.co

Media Contact

Rob Starr [email protected]

Winston Inquiries [email protected]

Partner Inquiries [email protected]

SOURCE Winston