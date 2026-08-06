Wintermute launches U.S. broker-dealer to expand regulated institutional reach

SEC and FINRA registration mark a formal entry into U.S. regulated markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wintermute, a leading algorithmic trading firm and OTC desk in digital assets, today announced that its affiliate Wintermute USA LLC has registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), marking a formal expansion into U.S. regulated markets.

The registration establishes Wintermute USA LLC as a regulated proprietary trading firm, providing liquidity to national securities exchanges and over-the-counter (OTC) counterparties. It enables the firm to trade traditional equities and equity options, act as an Authorized Participant (AP) for exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to digital assets, solely for its own proprietary account, and self-clear digital asset securities transactions for its own account. This approval marks a key milestone in Wintermute's institutional expansion across regulated U.S. markets, strategically positioning the firm for the emerging tokenized securities landscape.

"Our long-term conviction has always been that digital asset markets will evolve in more than one direction," said Evgeny Gaevoy, Founder and CEO of Wintermute. "Digital assets and traditional finance will continue to develop in parallel, intersect in new ways, and ultimately integrate more deeply. As the landscape evolves, the firms that succeed will be those that have technical and operational know-how to operate in both."

Globally, the Wintermute group facilitates over $10 billion in average daily trading volume and provides liquidity across more than 60 centralized and decentralized exchanges globally. The launch of Wintermute USA reflects broader changes in market structure as institutional trading activity increasingly spans asset classes, venues, and settlement rails.

Wintermute USA LLC is headquartered in New York and operates with a dedicated local team. The registration follows continued investment in the U.S. market alongside active engagement with regulators and policymakers on market structure and digital asset regulation.

About Wintermute USA LLC

Wintermute USA LLC is a New York-based broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA (www.finra.org). The firm focuses exclusively on proprietary trading and ETP services. It is an affiliate of Wintermute Trading, a leading algorithmic trading firm and liquidity provider in digital assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Wintermute USA LLC's business strategy and plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. References to the global trading volume and market reach of Wintermute's affiliates are provided for informational purposes regarding the group's historical experience and are not intended as a guarantee or prediction of the future performance or anticipated trading volumes of Wintermute USA LLC. Registration with FINRA does not imply an endorsement of the firm by regulators.

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SOURCE Wintermute