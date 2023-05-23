Wireless Power Transmission Market size to grow by USD 19,661.65 million from 2022 to 2027; Rapid growth in wireless transmission to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless power transmission market size is set to grow by USD 19,661.65 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.79%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Power Transmission Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as rapid growth in wireless transmission, changing energy landscape and integration, and proliferating demand for electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The wireless power transmission market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Wireless Power Transmission Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Wireless Power Transmission Market is segmented by:

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Industrial Applications



Automotive



Others

Technology

Near Field Technology



Far Field Technology

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the consumer electronics segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment includes smartphones, cameras, wearables, PCs, and others. Portable PCs include laptops, notebooks, and ultrabooks and the majority of these devices use wireless power transfer via GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. to exchange data and information. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Wireless Power Transmission Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the wireless power transmission market include Analog Devices Inc., ConvenientPower Semiconductor, Energous Corp., Energysquare SAS, Evatran Group Inc., Humavox Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leggett and Platt Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nucurrent Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ossia Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Salcomp PLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., TDK Corp., Wi Charge, and WiTricity Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wireless power transmission market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers wireless power transmission which is designed to allow charging for completely sealed enclosures that are exposed to dirt, humid and hazardous environments.

The company offers wireless power transmission which is designed to allow charging for completely sealed enclosures that are exposed to dirt, humid and hazardous environments. ConvenientPower Semiconductor - The company offers a wide range of wireless charging transmitters and receiver IC which support charging power up to 100W and charging distance up to 30mm, thus widely used on mobile phones, automobiles, and accessories.

The company offers a wide range of wireless charging transmitters and receiver IC which support charging power up to 100W and charging distance up to 30mm, thus widely used on mobile phones, automobiles, and accessories. Energous Corp. - The company offers wireless power transmission systems which are useful in applications related to smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors, and retail electronic displays.

Market trends such as the evolution of smart grids are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the limitations of wireless transmission may threaten the growth of the market.

Wireless Power Transmission Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rapid growth in wireless transmission notably drives the wireless power transmission market growth.

In the recent past, the demand for high voltage (HV) power transmission in the utility sector has grown rapidly.

Wireless transmission is a reliable means of transmitting electricity without wires or physical contact and currently, utility-scale wireless power transfer is still in its infancy.

However, the growing importance of low-cost transmission will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Hence, such drivers boost the market growth of wireless power transmission during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The limitations of wireless transmission are challenges hindering the wireless power transmission market growth.

Wireless transmission is a solution for increased power consumption, however, wireless transmission relies on limited battery capacity.

It is also active for a period of time. Thus, the longevity or limited power consumption of wireless power transfer remains a major challenge in the market.

Moreover, any obstacles between the transmitter and receiver can interfere with wireless transmission operation.

Therefore, even with the development of battery and energy-efficient technologies, powering sensor nodes with wireless power transfer remains a challenge.

Wireless Power Transmission Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless power transmission market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless power transmission market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless power transmission market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless power transmission market vendors

Wireless Power Transmission Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,661.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., ConvenientPower Semiconductor, Energous Corp., Energysquare SAS, Evatran Group Inc., Humavox Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leggett and Platt Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nucurrent Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ossia Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Salcomp PLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., TDK Corp., Wi Charge, and WiTricity Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wireless power transmission market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Industrial applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Near field technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Far field technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

12.4 ConvenientPower Semiconductor

12.5 Energous Corp.

12.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.7 Leggett and Platt Inc.

12.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.9 Nucurrent Inc.

12.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.11 PLUGLESS POWER INC.

12.12 Powermat Technologies Ltd.

12.13 Renesas Electronics Corp.

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.15 Semtech Corp.

12.16 TDK Corp.

12.17 WiTricity Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

