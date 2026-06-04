WirelessCar expands its global footprint with Bangalore office

The new site establishes WirelessCar's presence in India and supports its international growth.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and BANGALORE, India, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, one of the world's leading innovators of digital vehicle services, has opened an office in Bangalore, India. The site will operate as part of WirelessCar's global organization.

The Bangalore office gives WirelessCar a stronger base in India and supports the company's continued international expansion. The site will contribute to customer deliveries across markets, serving both existing customers and new opportunities.

India is also an important market for WirelessCar's long-term growth. As the world's third-largest automotive market by volume, it is seeing growing interest in electrification, connected vehicle technologies, infotainment and safety-related features.

"This is a pivotal step for WirelessCar," said Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar. "Establishing ourselves in India opens doors across Asia and positions us where the future of mobility is being shaped. This investment demonstrates our commitment to being a truly global partner to the automotive industry."

"Bangalore will play a critical role in our global delivery organization as we support customers across markets," said Jessica Nymark, VP Connected Services at WirelessCar. "By building scalable and cost-competitive capabilities in India, we strengthen our ability to serve existing customers, support new opportunities and grow with the needs of the connected vehicle industry."

WirelessCar began establishing its presence in India in 2025, when Ajay Sundar was appointed Country Manager for India. Since then, the company has focused on building its local team, onboarding employees and creating a foundation for collaboration between WirelessCar India and the company's global organization.

"The Bangalore office gives our local team a strong base for collaboration and delivery," said Ajay Sundar, Country Manager India at WirelessCar. "It also brings us closer to India's technology ecosystem of talent, partners and vendors."

Media Contact:

Hanna Belleus

VP People Experience & Brand

WirelessCar

+46 428 88 84 66

[email protected]

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SOURCE WirelessCar