Wisdom of 250 Launches New Website Wisdomof250.com to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

Auburn, California–Based Project Documents the Nation's Semiquincentennial — With Nearly 1,000 Events Linked State by State, Plus History, Community, and Culture for Every American

AUBURN, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom of 250, an independent project dedicated to honoring 250 years of American life, has officially launched its new website, Wisdomof250.com, ahead of the nation's historic Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026. The site serves as a comprehensive resource for national events, community celebrations, historical reflection, and cultural storytelling — free and open to all Americans.

At the heart of Wisdomof250.com is one of the most extensive collections of Semiquincentennial event listings assembled in one place: nearly 1,000 events described and linked by state, making it easy for Americans anywhere in the country to find celebrations, ceremonies, and commemorations happening in their own communities.

The site also covers major national events, including the Great American State Fair on the National Mall (June 25–July 10), OpSail 2026 and the International Naval Fleet Review in New York Harbor, America's Block Party synchronized nationwide celebration on July 4th, and the Never Forgetting ceremony in Philadelphia. Additional features include State Spotlights, a blog covering history and analysis, and an interactive Game of Quotes for visitors of all ages.

"Two hundred and fifty years of history, resilience, and progress belong to every American," said Al Boyd, founder of Wisdom of 250. "Wisdomof250.com is a gathering place — for memory, reflection, and enduring pride. We want to document this moment in history and help communities across the country find their place in it, whether they're attending a national event on the Mall or celebrating in their own backyard."

Wisdom of 250 covers the full breadth of American life in 2026 — from the grandest national spectacles to the quietest community gatherings — with a commitment to telling the stories that shaped this nation and looking with clear eyes toward its future. The site is nonpartisan and independent, operating separately from the official U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.

With the 250th Independence Day just weeks away, Wisdomof250.com is updated regularly with event listings, historical features, state-by-state spotlights, and on-the-ground coverage of celebrations across the country.

Media Contact

Al Boyd

Wisdom of 250

Auburn, California

305.864.3434

[email protected]

www.wisdomof250.com

SOURCE Wisdom of 250